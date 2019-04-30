Kerrygold, has become the first Irish food brand to exceeded €1 billion in annual retail value

Kerrygold, has become the first Irish food brand to exceeded €1 billion in annual retail value

Kerrygold becomes first Irish food brand to exceed €1bn in annual retail sales

The Kerrygold brand was created by Sir Anthony O’Reilly, CEO of what was then called An Bord Bainne, in 1962.

His vision was to establish Kerrygold as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of Irish milk.

Its phenomenal global success is attributed to farming families’ commitment and dedication to making the best quality milk in the world, coupled with state-of-the-art member production facilities and an ambitious and focussed brand strategy.

Today, Kerrygold is an international household name, loved around the world for its naturally superior, grass-fed dairy products.

While Kerrygold Butter has grown in popularity over the past five decades, the recipe has not changed since it was first produced in 1962.

Its distinct, rich flavour has established a committed following worldwide with 7.5 million packets of the iconic gold foil sold each week.

Kerrygold is the No. 2 butter brand in the US and the No. 1 butter brand in Germany, as well as being the fastest selling branded product on supermarket shelves in Germany.