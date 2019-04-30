Kerrygold becomes first Irish food brand to exceed €1bn in annual retail sales

Unveiling the news, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said: “The Kerrygold brand is an amazing asset for Irish dairy farmers and its promotion of Ireland’s unique grass-fed credentials has been instrumental in enhancing Ireland’s reputation around the world as a sustainable food producer.
Róisín Hennerty, Managing Director, Ornua Foods, said while Kerrygold holds a unique place in the hearts of the Irish people, the company is especially proud that the brand has captured the hearts and imagination of consumers all over the world.
"The future is bright for Kerrygold – our unique connection to our consumers coupled with our way of farming and our members’ expertise will drive the next generation of success.”
History of Kerrygold
1961 - An Bord Bainne (Irish for The Irish Dairy Board) is established to “promote, facilitate, encourage, assist, co-ordinate and develop the exportation of milk and milk products”
1962 - The Kerrygold brand name is chosen from a total of sixty suggestions (including Buttercup, Tub-o-Gold, Leprechaun, Golden Farm) and the Kerrygold brand is launched, not in Ireland, but in the UK
1964 - Kerrygold starts exporting to many more markets overseas, such as Gibraltar, Malta, Cyprus, Middle East, Gulf States, Canary Islands, the Caribbean and Asia
1973 - Kerrygold is exported to EEC member states including Germany. Today, Kerrygold is the No.1 butter and cheddar brand in Germany
1973 - 11 years after launching in the UK and around the globe, Kerrygold goes on sale in Ireland
1979 - Kerrygold Regato Classic launches in Greece and is today No. 1 in its category
1980 - A new Kerrygold logo is unveiled
1982 – Kerrygold adverts become as legendary as the butter. ‘Put a bit of butter on the spuds André’ hits television screens in Ireland
1984 - Kerrygold Regato Classic airs its very own TV advert, becoming the first cheese brand to do so in Greece
1989 - Kerrygold becomes a proud title sponsor of the Dublin Horse Show, which goes on to achieve an international audience of 200 million
1991 – Kerrygold milk powder launches in the Congo
1991 - Kerrygold expands the range of Kerrygold cheese and butter products to the US
1994 – Back on the box – one of the much-loved classics ‘Who’s taking the horse to France?’ aired in 1994
1999 - Kerrygold Butter launches in the US and enjoys phenomenal success
2005 - Kerrygold gets its very own German street, renamed Kerrygoldstrasse
2009 - The iconic TV ad, ‘The Sod’ airs in 2009
2010 - Kerrygold launches the new logo that you see today
2013 - Kerrygold becomes the title sponsor of Kerrygold Ballymaloe Lit Fest
2013 - Kerrygold celebrates 40 years in Germany
2014 - Kerrygold receives planning approval for a new home, Kerrygold Park, a butter manufacturing and packing plant in County Cork
2016 - Kerrygold Park opens - the new global home for the manufacturing and packaging of Kerrygold butter products
2017 – The Kerrygold Ad, ‘Memories in the Making’ airs in 2017
2019 – Kerrygold launches global digital campaign ‘A True Taste of Kerrygold’ putting farming families firmly in the spotlight
Online Editors