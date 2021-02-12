Farming

Farming

Kerry shares plunge over 10pc after 'short attack'

Research firm issues scathing report on acquisition strategy

Report: Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan. Expand

Report: Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: Colin O'Riordan.

Jon Ihle

Shares in Kerry Group fell by more than 10pc today after a little-known short-seller who previously fell foul of German regulators published an extremely negative research report about the company.

Kerry shares declined from an early morning high of €113.60 to as low as €102.20 at lunchtime as investors reacted to the report by Ontake Research, which includes many extraordinary claims about the company's acquisitions strategy. Shares closed 4.7pc lower at €108.

The report, which runs to 30 pages, sharply criticised the valuation of recent Kerry Group purchases and also argued that the company was "forcing" farmers to buy the company's dairy business.

