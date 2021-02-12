Kerry shares plunge over 10pc after 'short attack'

Shares in Kerry Group fell by more than 10pc today after a little-known short-seller who previously fell foul of German regulators published an extremely negative research report about the company.

Kerry shares declined from an early morning high of €113.60 to as low as €102.20 at lunchtime as investors reacted to the report by Ontake Research, which includes many extraordinary claims about the company's acquisitions strategy. Shares closed 4.7pc lower at €108.

The report, which runs to 30 pages, sharply criticised the valuation of recent Kerry Group purchases and also argued that the company was "forcing" farmers to buy the company's dairy business.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group, which is headed by CEO Edmond Scanlon, said that “the report is full of errors, inaccuracies and incorrect deductions".

Investment bank Jefferies issued a briefing of its own in response to Ontake's report, saying "acquisition questioning is nothing new" and referencing a June 2019 report by research firm Shadowfall that made similar arguments.

Jefferies analyst Ryan Tomkins said he had "many disagreements" with Ontake's analysis and was "surprised by the reaction in the shares".

Mr Tomkins also said Ontake's research "ignores the merits of Kerry's strategy" and argued that it misunderstood the company's capital allocation and business structure.

Ontake Research has never covered Kerry Group before issuing this report. Ontake disclosed in the report that it had a short interest in Kerry shares, meaning it was betting the stock would go down rather than up.

Ontake Research, which is named after a volcano in Japan that last erupted in 2014 killing 63 people, has very little public profile.

The company has a lightly active Twitter account which it established in January 2020 and, until about 5pm yesterday, ran an infrequently updated website with links to two pieces of research, on Kerry and Aurelius, a listed private equity company.

Ontake launched a similar short attack on Aurelius last year, accusing Aurelius of over-valuing its assets.

The private equity firm filed a criminal complaint with the German authorities in response. German regulator BaFin found Ontake in breach of securities trading laws in May 2020.

Hedge funds often publish scathing analysis of companies in which they have taken short positions, with the aim of persuading other investors to sell the stock, leading to profits for the hedge fund.

The practice has received more attention recently after retail investors coordinated on the online discussion forum Reddit to fight back against hedge fund short-sellers.

The amateur investors managed to bid up the prices of several unloved stocks, such as retailer GameStop and cinema company AMC, to astronomical prizes – "squeezing" the shorts in the process.

Kerry Group reports annual results on Tuesday and is expected to update the market on the likely sale of a 60pc majority stake in its dairy business to the Kerry Co-operative Creameries, valuing the business at €800m. Kerry executives are hosting an investor day next Thursday.