Kerry refuses to do the splits
Kerry Group is determined to retain its consumer foods arm in spite of falling margins and a €17m Brexit hit, writes Dan White
The cost of preparing for Brexit was one of the main contributors to an 8pc fall in after-tax profits at Kerry Group as the company prepares for Britain's possible no-deal exit from the EU.
Kerry Group, Ireland's largest quoted food company, unveiled its 2018 results last Tuesday. The results were broadly in line with market expectations with a 3.1pc increase in sales to €6.6bn while trading profits were also up 3.1pc to €805m. Volume growth was slightly higher, about 3.5pc, reflecting price deflation brought about by lower raw material costs.
For Kerry boss Edmond Scanlon the highlight of the results was a 8.6pc increase in adjusted earnings (basically after-tax profits) per share in constant currency terms to €3.53.
Unfortunately, when adverse currency movements are taken into account, the gloss comes off the Kerry results - with the increase in adjusted EPS falling to 3.6pc. Add in a number of one-off charges and basic EPS actually fell by 8.3pc to €3.06. Kerry took a €67m hit, of which €17.3m went to cover possible Brexit-induced losses at its consumer foods division, which is heavily exposed to the UK market.
Between the jigs and the reels, despite the increase in sales and trading profits, Kerry's after-tax profits actually fell by 8pc to €540m in 2018.
"A solid steady set of results," is how Investec analyst Ian Hunter describes the numbers.
The Brexit-related charge has once again focused attention on Kerry's disparate collection of businesses. These are its taste and nutrition division and its consumer foods arm. Taste and nutrition produces flavourings and ingredients for food, beverage and pharmaceutical companies while consumer foods mainly supplies British and Irish retailers with dairy and meat products.
Apart from sharing a common parent, taste and nutrition and consumer foods could hardly be more different. In 2018 taste and nutrition sales grew by 4.1pc to €5.35bn and trading profits increased by almost 5pc to €805m . By comparison consumer foods sales increased by less than 1pc to €1.34bn while its trading profits fell by 7pc to €100m - head office costs and double-counting resulting from intra-company transactions came to almost €100m to give a total group trading profit of €805m.