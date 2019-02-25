Kerry refuses to do the splits

While taste and nutrition had trading margins of 15.1pc in 2018, up from 14.9pc in 2017, consumer foods' margins fell by 0.6pc from 8.1pc to just 7.5pc. Put it another way: taste and nutrition contributes 81pc of Kerry's sales and 89pc of its trading profits while its sales are growing more than five times as quickly as those of consumer foods.

Which inevitably begs the question: why is Kerry still persisting with its legacy consumer foods business? At the end of December 2018 consumer foods' gross assets were valued on the Kerry balance sheet at €938m. Surely this is capital that could be redeployed into the more profitable and faster-growing taste & nutrition businesses?

In 2018, taste and nutrition's trading profits were the equivalent of 15.8pc of its average gross assets while consumer foods' trading profits were the equivalent of just 10.6pc of gross assets. Reallocating the capital tied up in consumer foods into taste and nutrition has the potential to lift Kerry's annual trading profits by almost €49m.

And there is a precedent. Glanbia, which also reported its 2018 results last week, hived off its Irish dairy-processing business to the farmer-owned Glanbia Co-op in 2017. The new company, Glanbia Ireland is 60pc owned by Glanbia Co-op with Glanbia PLC owning the remaining 40pc.

However, converting the legacy businesses back to co-op ownership is an extremely fraught process - as Glanbia can testify. An earlier attempt to hive off its Irish dairy-processing businesses to the Glanbia Co-op failed in 2010 when the proportion of co-op shareholders voting in favour of the transaction fell marginally short of the legally-required 75pc.

One possible trigger for Kerry hiving off its consumer foods arm might be the option held by Kerry Co-op, which still owns 14pc of Kerry Group PLC, over Kerry Group's agribusiness division, which must be exercised by 2020.

While the agribusiness division represents only a small proportion of consumer foods operation, would a move by the co-op to bring it back under farmer ownership be the opening gambit in a wider corporate restructuring?

What is indisputable is that the market reaction to what was widely seen as a set of so-so Kerry results was underwhelming. After closing at €91.40 on Monday, the shares jumped by 2.7pc to €93.90 in the first couple of hours after the announcement. They quickly fell back after that and were trading at about €91.40, ie virtually back to their pre-announcement level, by the end of the week.

The market response to the better-than-expected Glanbia results was much more positive with the shares jumping by over 10pc to €18 in the first few hours after the announcement. Unlike Kerry, Glanbia shares held to most of their post-announcement gains and were trading at €17.85 at the end of the week.

While a spin-off of consumer foods would undoubtedly play well with Kerry Group shareholders it might struggle to find favour with Kerry Co-op shareholders. The Kerry Co-op board has discussed whether or not to exercise the option before it expires. The co-op board has also consulted with its members on the topic. However, only 307 of the 1,507 co-op shareholders who responded to the survey were in favour of exercising the option.

With 67pc of co-op shareholders needing to vote in favour, the support for such a deal may not exist. The campaign by the Kerry Co-operative Shareholders Alliance, which represents some co-op shareholders, for the co-op to 'spin-out' all or most of its remaining Kerry Group PLC shares also doesn't augur well. However, the biggest obstacle is almost certainly the determination of Kerry Group to hang on to consumer foods.

"Kerry has long had a successful dual strategy for growth and return on investment and our deep dairy heritage has significantly benefited both businesses," says a Kerry spokesperson.

"Our strategy is to invest and grow globally while maintaining that strong dairy heritage and connection with our home markets. Our world-leading innovation capabilities deliver optimum responsiveness to the significant opportunities and challenges that arise and afford us a clear advantage in both businesses."

Sunday Indo Business