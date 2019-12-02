Kerry milk suppliers to share €30m goodwill payment

The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further
The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Kerry milk suppliers will receive a goodwill payment of 3 cent per litre in an interim agreement between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited in relation to milk price arrangements

The payment understood to be worth approx €30m stems from a milk price dispute dating back to 2015 when Kerry's commitment to pay a "leading milk price" nationally on a "like-for-like basis" came in to question.

Kerry Group offered a payment of 1.75c/l to resolve the dispute in 2017, but this was rejected by the milk suppliers, and an arbitration process ensued last year.

The arbitrator ruled that the milk price paid the West Cork co-ops must be included in the computation of this leading price.

Today it has been agreed that Kerry Group will make a goodwill payment of 3 cent per litre.

The goodwill payment, to be paid in mid-January 2020, will be calculated based on the average annual milk supplied for years 2015 through 2019 and includes any additional payment arising from the Milk Supply Contract in 2019.

Neither Kerry Group nor any milk supplier has waived rights as a result of this payment.

Both parties view this agreement, endorsed by the Board of Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited, as an important first step which allows for discussion on a future long-term sustainable relationship.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Finns to propose nudging up contributions to next EU budget -...
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy

Bord Bia targets €1bn food sales to Germany
David Swales

'Consumers say they'll buy more British meat, but take that with a grain of...
Valuable lessons: Lloyd Holterman says of his 1,300-strong herd

Five steps to increase herd size by 1500%
Future problems: Retaining ownership of the farm dwelling can have tax consequences

Advice: How to safeguard the roof over your head
Aerial view: This September 2017-born Charolais bullock sold for €1,270 at Ballymote Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Marts: Minor rally in prices for Angus and continental store stock
Innovative thinking: Tom and Norma Dineen are producing their own cheese on their east Cork farm

Darragh McCullough: As we hit 'peak-cow' farmers should look at adding value...


Top Stories

Justified spending: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed at the Ploughing earlier this year. Photo: Arthur Carron

Revealed: How much the Government spent on tents, design, tickets to attend...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson trims a sheep as he visits the Royal Welsh Showground (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Johnson makes 'buy British' pledge to UK farmers

Cattle handler died from multiple injuries inquest hears
Stock photo

Gardaí stop tractor driven by boy (12) on town street
Farmland

Auction season winds down with a flurry of land sales in Meath
Project: Pat Donoghue, Noel Carey, John Power and John Fogarty from Templederry Windfarm. Photo: Fergal Shanahan

Now local groups can take on larger energy providers with wind and solar power...

Jim O'Brien: Enduring entitlement gives food for thought