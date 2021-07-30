Kerry Group reports double digit increase in trading profits

Kerry Group has reported a double digit increase in trading profits for the first six months of this year as economies begin to re-open.

Trading profit increased 13pc year-on-year to €357m in the six months to June 30.

Revenue at Kerry increased 4.9pc to €3.6bn, helped by a volume increase of 9pc and increased pricing of 0.5pc, according to interim results from the group.

Volumes in the company’s Taste & Nutrition division increased 9.8pc, while volumes in its Consumer Foods business were up 4.6pc year-on-year.

During the period the company said conditions improved in many developed markets, as economies began to re-open and consumer confidence increased.

Developing markets saw a lot more “variability” through the period.

At-home consumption remains “elevated” as people mainly continue to work from home.

Kerry said the foodservice channel is continuing its trajectory of a gradual recovery.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said: “We are pleased with overall performance in the period, reflecting continued strong growth in our retail channel, with good progression and momentum in foodservice while lapping lower prior year levels.”

“The Americas had good overall volume growth, Europe delivered an excellent relative performance, while growth in APMEA [Asia, Pacific, Middle East, Africa] remained strong despite challenging conditions in some local markets.”

Constant currency adjusted earnings per share increased by 24.1pc to 152.0 cent.

Kerry has decided to increase its interim dividend by 10pc to 28.5 cent per share.

During the period the group reached an agreement for the disposal of its consumer foods business to Pilgrim's Pride for €819m.

Kerry also announced it reached an agreement to buy Niacet, a global market leader in technologies for food protection and preservation, for €853m.

The company said its constant currency adjusted earnings per share guidance - post the estimated impact of transactions – is now increasing 10pc – 13pc, which it said reflects “continued confidence and the effect from the strategic portfolio developments.”