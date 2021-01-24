Kerry Group may finally solve its dairy business dilemma

Pat McCann, CEO of Dalata hotel group — it was one of the companies looked at by Davy

At last it looks like Kerry Group is going to find a way to dispose of most or all of its consumer foods business after whipping up some firm interest from the Kerry Co-op. For many years the consumer business has not been a natural fit within what has become a multi-national ingredients group with a market capitalisation of $20bn.

Kerry Consumer Foods accounts for 20pc of its turnover but just 11pc of trading profits, so has been a drag on the listed entity for many years.

Yet there were obvious barriers to its disposal, not least of all the fact that it includes a dairy business in which Kerry Co-op members have a huge vested interest in as it processes their milk.