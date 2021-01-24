Kerry Group may finally solve its dairy business dilemma

Premium
At last it looks like Kerry Group is going to find a way to dispose of most or all of its consumer foods business after whipping up some firm interest from the Kerry Co-op. For many years the consumer business has not been a natural fit within what has become a multi-national ingredients group with a market capitalisation of $20bn.
Kerry Consumer Foods accounts for 20pc of its turnover but just 11pc of trading profits, so has been a drag on the listed entity for many years.
Yet there were obvious barriers to its disposal, not least of all the fact that it includes a dairy business in which Kerry Co-op members have a huge vested interest in as it processes their milk.
No doubt Kerry Group management would have liked to move forward with a transaction before now, but of course it needed motivation on both sides.
And Kerry Co-op members didn't have much reason up to now to use part of their vast Kerry wealth to buy the dairy business.
The relationship between the PLC and the Co-op, which was once very close, has soured in recent years.
This is due in part to a bitter falling out over milk prices, and current CEO Edmond Scanlon has shown he is not willing to butter up the Co-op which owns 12.3pc of the PLC, worth around €2.5bn, any more.
In late 2020, Kerry Group PLC offered to sell a majority stake in the dairy part of Kerry Consumer Foods to Kerry Co-op.
However, there was a battle over the price as factions within Kerry Co-op could not agree to pay the amount sought by Kerry Group.
It appears Scanlon finally lost patience with the Co-op just before Christmas and threatened to begin discussions with other potential buyers.
As a result the group's cousins in the Co-op now seem ready to reach into their deep pockets and take control of the dairy business through a joint venture. The PLC should not have too much trouble selling off the remaining parts of the consumer business.
Given the various factions in the Co-op, a number of whom have their eyes firmly on unlocking Co-op cash in the PLC as tax efficiently as possible, some Kerry observers believe there could still be some twists and turns before a deal is done.
However, should it go ahead, it will leave the Kerry Group as a less complicated multinational ingredients business which could further help its already high rating in the market.
Sunday Indo Business