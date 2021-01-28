Farming

Kerry Group food brands set to be put up for sale within weeks

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon is divesting businesses. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon is divesting businesses. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon is divesting businesses. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon is divesting businesses. Photo: David Conachy

Jon Ihle

Kerry Group is preparing to pull the trigger on the sale of its consumer food brands, including Denny, within weeks, according to market sources.

The company is expected to initiate a formal sales process to flush out buyers by the end of the first quarter and possibly as early as its annual results on February 16.

Goodbody estimates the value of the business to be €650m, although a sale could see it split into Irish and UK components.

