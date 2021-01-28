Kerry Group food brands set to be put up for sale within weeks

Kerry Group is preparing to pull the trigger on the sale of its consumer food brands, including Denny, within weeks, according to market sources.

The company is expected to initiate a formal sales process to flush out buyers by the end of the first quarter and possibly as early as its annual results on February 16.

Goodbody estimates the value of the business to be €650m, although a sale could see it split into Irish and UK components.

Several sources named private equity firm CapVest as a strong candidate to bid for the Irish part of the business, which houses chilled meat brands such as Galtee and Richmond. CapVest already owns ambient food group Valeo and chilled protein specialists Eight Fifty Food Group, both of which have made bolt-on acquisitions in recent months. Eight Fifty is considered a likely purchaser after buying Tipperary-based Carroll's Cuisine just before Christmas. The more UK-facing convenience meals business is believed to be more challenged and therefore less attractive to acquirers. Other companies such as Greencore, Bakkavor and Samworth dominate the UK chilled consumer market, as Kerry has focused instead on growing its leading taste and nutrition business. While sources said one of those three, or possibly Two Sisters or McEvoy, could try to consolidate the sector, trade acquisitions in convenience foods are relatively rare. Industry sources speculated that Kerry's consumer food brands would therefore most likely be broken up and sold piece by piece to regional buyers seeking food factories near their existing production facilities. However, it is understood ambient and frozen food businesses are more attractive at the moment, especially to private equity, due to their defensive qualities and steady revenue streams. The anticipated development follows weeks of speculation about the future of Kerry's consumer foods business after Bloomberg reported the group was considering its strategic options. The sale of the division is now widely expected to proceed once Kerry seals an agreement to spin out its dairy business into a joint venture with Kerry Creameries Co-op. Last week the board of the Kerry Co-op agreed to bid for a majority stake in the division. Selling consumer foods would fulfill a long-term ambition of CEO Edmond Scanlon to turn Kerry Group into a pure global ingredients company, unlocking substantial value for shareholders.

