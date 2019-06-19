Kerry Co-op shareholders reject cash for shares scheme at Special General Meeting

Kerry Co-op shareholders have rejected the cash for share redemption scheme proposed by the co-op board at a Special General Meeting held in Tralee this evening.

Out of the 1,600 members present 65pc of shareholders voted against the proposed scheme.

Shareholders also rejected the key vote of ring-fencing 96.5pc of the Kerry Group plc shares held by the Kerry Co-operative Creameries Ltd for redemption through this or future schemes.

A faction of shareholders welcomed the rejection of the ring-fencing of the 96.5pc of shares as they said it would be mean their shares wouldn’t be locked in to future schemes, with some shareholders now hopeful that a new share redemption scheme can be developed down the line that is tax efficient for the majority of shareholders.

However, Kerry Co-op chair Mundy Hayes recently told the Farming Independent that the board has the authority to introduce the cash-for-shares scheme without a vote from its shareholders.

"The board has the authority to bring in this scheme. It has to be addressed at board level. The board has approved it and has the authority to introduce it. The board has to front up and make a decision on it," said Mr Hayes.

Serious differences have emerged in recent months between the Kerry Co-op board and a section of its shareholders, some of whom are represented by the Kerry Co-op Shareholders Alliance.

Alliance members want to sell their remaining 13.7pc stake in Kerry Group Plc, and share the dividends, worth on average around €165,000, among co-op shareholders.

