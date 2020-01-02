Kerry begins 2020 asking what might have been after DuPont failure

Ultimately, DSM and Givaudan excluded themselves from the auction, leaving Kerry and IFF to shoot it out earlier this month.

These stories mentioned Kerry, IFF, Danish nutrition firm DSM and the Swiss flavourings and fragrances outfit Givaudan as possible suitors.

Rumours of Kerry's possible interest in the DuPont nutrition business began to circulate in September, in a series of apparently well-sourced stories on business news wire Bloomberg.

Kerry seemed to be the red-hot favourite, with details of the apparently imminent transaction being splashed across the Sunday newspapers.

Then, just a week before Christmas, came the news that DuPont had agreed a deal with IFF instead. All of which raises the question: was Kerry 'played' in the DuPont auction, used to boost the price of a deal that was always likely to go IFF's way?

Certainly, the structure of the deal, a so-called 'reverse Morris trust', under which DuPont shareholders would have ended up with 55pc of the enlarged Kerry, was extremely complicated.

While this corporate Heath Robinson contraption was justified on the grounds that it was more tax-efficient for DuPont shareholders, rather than simply paying them cash, it left several extremely important issues unresolved.

With DuPont shareholders controlling 55pc of the post-deal Kerry and DuPont chairman Ed Breen sitting on its board, who was going to be the boss?

While Scanlon and Kerry finance director Marguerite Larkin would have retained their positions, would the hard-charging Breen have been content with a back-seat role for long?

Further complicating matters was the fact that to make the deal more palatable to DuPont shareholders, Kerry would have had to switch its main listing from Dublin to New York. Clearly, the terms of the deal, which seem to have been largely dictated by DuPont, would have been much easier for IFF, an American company, to fulfil.

"Did DuPont's advisers work out the terms of a deal with Kerry and then go to IFF and offer them a 'plug and play'?" asks one long-time Kerry watcher.

Still, it's not all bad news for Kerry. In the run-up to a large deal, the share price of the acquiring company usually increases as word of the transaction begins to seep out and investors weigh up the possible benefits.

That's not what happened to the Kerry price. After rising from €65 at the end of 2015 to €107 at the end of August 2019, an increase of almost 65pc, Kerry's share price went nowhere until the end of October, after which it rose to about €117.

After news broke of its failure to secure the deal, the share price retreated to €111, down about 5pc from its peak, but still comfortably ahead of where it was before reports of the possible DuPont tie-up first appeared three and a half months ago.

Compare this with what has happened to the IFF share price. It stood at just under $120 at the end of 2015 and had slumped to $109 by the end of August 2019, a fall of 9pc.

The IFF share price perked up a bit on speculation of a DuPont deal and peaked at $142 on December 6, an increase of 30pc.

However, the IFF share price had begun to slip even before the DuPont deal was consummated and was down to around $126 last week.

The contrasting fortunes of the Kerry and IFF share prices inevitably lead one to wonder if the American company overpaid for DuPont. The businesses being sold by DuPont are projected to have sales of $6bn in 2019 and an operating (pre-interest) margin of 24pc, i.e. operating profits of $1.44bn.

IFF is paying the equivalent of $26.2bn for these businesses. In other words, it is paying almost 4.4 times sales and more than 18 times operating profits for DuPont's nutrition arm.

That, no matter how you choose to look at it, is a very toppy price.

"There was a cohort of [Kerry] investors who were never comfortable with this deal," says one Dublin analyst.

Given the huge scale of the deal, the fact that Scanlon has been in the job for just over two years and Larkin for only 14 months inevitably led to some concern among investors about their perceived lack of experience in executing such a large transaction.

So where does Kerry go from here? If the DuPont deal had gone ahead, the company would almost certainly have moved to hive off its legacy dairy processing business to its farmer shareholders, as its main Irish rival Glanbia has already done.

While its failure to bag DuPont removes the immediate pressure on Kerry to do the splits, 13pc shareholder Kerry Co-op's option to buy Kerry plc's agribusiness division by the end of next year means that the issue is still very much on the table.

In the meantime, with a very strong balance sheet, Kerry can go back to the bolt-on acquisitions - it spent more than €500m on acquisitions in 2018 and a further €327m in the first half of this year - that it has been making so successfully in recent years.

There are still many $1bn-$2bn potential acquisition candidates tied up within larger conglomerates.

The downside is that, by offering to pay such a high price for DuPont, Kerry has shown its hand, and sellers of other nutrition and flavourings firms may demand elevated prices.

Was DuPont an opportunity missed or a bullet dodged for Kerry?

