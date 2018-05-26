Keeping it simple... to ensure a thriving beef, sheep, pig and tillage enterprise

"Most farmers will have them split into groups of 20, but the way we work here works very well for us," he added.

The unique feature of this farm is the way the O'Connors paddock graze the cattle in large groups during the grazing season, as opposed to most beef farmers who divide their animals up into small grazing groups of up to 30 or 40. Their system reduces the workload.

All the grazing area is divided into two-hectare paddocks. The 90 cows and their 90 calves along with four breeding bulls graze out one hectare in one day. They get a new paddock daily. The paddocks for the other two groups of bulls and heifers are temporarily subdivided in half so that each half of the paddock is grazed out in one day. Again the aim is to graze out a one-hectare paddock in two days. They get better utilisation by grazing out in one day.