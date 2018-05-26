Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 26 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Keeping it simple... to ensure a thriving beef, sheep, pig and tillage enterprise

Fine-tuned grassland management allows the O'Connor family run a thriving beef, sheep, pig and tillage enterprise

Thomas O'Connor on the family farm in Moone, Co Kildare. Photo: Siobhan English
Thomas O'Connor on the family farm in Moone, Co Kildare. Photo: Siobhan English

Siobhán English

'Simplicity is the key," says farmer Thomas O'Connor. There are not too many farms in Ireland where you will see over 100 young bulls grazing together in harmony in one paddock, but it is this unique approach that gives the O'Connor family the edge when it comes to successful farming.

"Most farmers will have them split into groups of 20, but the way we work here works very well for us," he added.

The unique feature of this farm is the way the O'Connors paddock graze the cattle in large groups during the grazing season, as opposed to most beef farmers who divide their animals up into small grazing groups of up to 30 or 40. Their system reduces the workload.

All the grazing area is divided into two-hectare paddocks. The 90 cows and their 90 calves along with four breeding bulls graze out one hectare in one day. They get a new paddock daily. The paddocks for the other two groups of bulls and heifers are temporarily subdivided in half so that each half of the paddock is grazed out in one day. Again the aim is to graze out a one-hectare paddock in two days. They get better utilisation by grazing out in one day.

The O'Connors believe that using the same paddock for a number of days retards re-growth. There is no doubt that it is their exceptional grassland management that ensures a high return, year on year and one which will garner great interest during the farm walk on Thursday afternoon.

Together with his parents Monica and Tom, Thomas now runs one of the most successful farms in the country. Comprising beef, sheep, pigs and tillage over 242 acres, it is an incredibly busy operation for 12 months of the year.

"It's certainly one of the nicest farms I have seen in over 30 years," commented Christy Watson of the Irish Grassland Association.

Suckler cows

Also Read

"To have one of the top suckler herds in the country is a huge credit to them, as well as being in the top 5pc for grassland management."

Winner of the FBD Young Beef Farmer of the Year in 2015, Thomas joined in partnership with his parents that same year. He has since introduced new ideas and as a team they all work exceptionally well together. Thomas oversees the beef end of the business, while his father looks after the pigs. His mother, meanwhile, takes care of the ewes during early lambing.

The beef enterprise will be focused on during the farm visit. This comprises 90 suckler cows, with all male progeny finished as bulls under 16 months and heifers at 21 months.

Each year 200 additional cattle are purchased for finishing, comprising both young bulls and heifers.

The three pillars supporting excellent output are to be seen on this farm, namely breeding, grassland management and livestock management.

The O'Connors are achieving an annual stocking rate of 3.3 livestock units per hectare, and a beef output of 1,498kg live weight per hectare.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Jean-Claude Juncker listens intently during the Brexit debate in the European Parliament

EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks with 'sensitive'...
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
Dublin-listed Donegal Investment Group has put its speciality dairy business, Nomadic, on the block. Stock photo

Donegal puts yogurt business up for sale
'The incidence of tax arising on farm transfers or inheritances is very low'

The limits of agricultural relief - How not to get hit with a massive...
Paul Hayles (44) from Tallaght with his Irish meat in Bulgaria

Former soldier Paul Hayles on his new business selling Irish produce in...
Kepak has also announced that it will expedite its planned investment of a further €3m at McCarren Meats. Stock photo: PA

Kepak Group signs €35m five-year contract with China-based company
Stock image

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non-performing loan sale


Top Stories

Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...
Wind turbines generating electricity

Advice: New guidelines will help clear the air over neighbour's wind-...
'Finding a bill that shows what you've actually used over the last year can be like looking for the fourth secret of Fatima'

Darragh McCullough: Baffled, bamboozled and bewildered by utility bill and...
Padraig Fahy and his wife Una grow 30ac of organic vegetables on their farm in east Galway

'We need detailed analysis of what is going on at farm level'

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'