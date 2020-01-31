Jury's out on young farmers supports

Last week, the Department of Agriculture and farming organisations met to review the supports, with the continuation of the National Reserve in 2020 confirmed.

Under the 2015 revision, a new scheme of direct payments gave significant priority to young farmers, in terms of the allocation of entitlements from the National Reserve, and in providing for an additional payment through the Young Farmers Scheme.

With a mere 6pc of farm owners under the age of 35, encouraging more young people to take up farming as a career was a key priority of the last reform of the CAP.

Since 2015, the Reserve has provided over 7,700 successful applicants an allocation of entitlements at National Average value or a top-up to the National Average on entitlements that were below the national average. These allocations or top-ups were allocated on a permanent basis.

For example, if a farmer is allocated entitlements from the National Reserve in 2015 worth €5,000, these are made in all Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) years from 2015 to 2019, totalling €25,000. To fund this, there was a €24m cut to all farmers' payments in 2015.

Between 2015 and 2018, €33m has been paid in new entitlements and YFS top-ups under the National Reserve - this represents over €134m cumulative value. Some 50pc of the National Reserve went to the nine western seaboard counties in 2018, and this figure was 45pc in 2019.

In addition to the National Reserve, Ireland has also implemented a Young Farmers Scheme (YFS), to encourage young farmers to establish a farming enterprise in their own name.

The YFS was established under the BPS in 2015 to provide an additional payment to young farmers based on activated entitlements, distributing over €95m from 2015-19.

The average farm size for successful applicants was 30.5ha in 2018 - slightly below the national average.

According to Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy, the supports have been vital in aiding young farmers in becoming established and in supporting the process of generational renewal.

"The majority of applications have been approved over the last five years, with a total of €33m in new entitlements and top-ups issued to young farmers and new entrants.

"This is good news and the support must be continued into the new CAP.

"In particular, Young Farmers top-up has encouraged a greater number of partnerships."

Duffy (below) noted that reliefs around land leasing have allowed many young farmers to grow their farms into economically viable units. However, he said obstacles still exist, with land prices and access to credit continuing to impact on young farmers.

Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy

"The lack of National Reserve in 2016, despite warnings from Macra in 2015 about ensuring sufficient funds, had a significant negative impact," he said. "Continued supports to overcome these obstacles require commitments from the Department of Agriculture.

"These include prioritising young farmers and increasing funding for young farmer measures in the new CAP programme."

However, the supports for young farmers have also had their critics. Deputy president of ICMSA, Lorcan McCabe, said the Department was overly generous in year one of the scheme, which he said used up most of the funding and restricted the benefits in the following years.

McCabe pointed out that the initial funding of the National Reserve and YFS came from a cut to all farmers' BPS and said farmers would be firmly of the view that the funding should only go to people actively farming.

"There's no doubt that the schemes have been of benefit to young people entering farming, but that must not obscure the central fact here - if we are to encourage young people into farming, they must be in a position to earn an income from farming that is comparable with other sectors."

Schemes - regardless of how worthwhile they are - can never obscure that reality and that's where policy has to be headed."

Looking forward, McCabe said it's essential that supports are retained but the source of their funding needs to change.

"Farmers cannot and will not accept another linear cut given the impact of inflation and convergence on many farmers' payments," he said.

"The other obvious thing is that if the EU and Government are serious about generational renewal, it must include an exit strategy for the retiring farmer in the form of a voluntary retirement scheme that runs in unison with the YFS and smooths the handover for both parties."

