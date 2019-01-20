Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 20 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

John Downing: Wheeler-dealing Big Phil in pole position to get nod for second term

Downing on politics

European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
John Downing

John Downing

It will be a year of changing of the guard in Brussels. But there will be absolute astonishment in political circles if Phil Hogan does not get the nod for another five years as Ireland's EU Commissioner.

We are facing the most challenging years in the EU's existence, and Ireland has the most of any member state to lose from the upcoming challenges.

Phil Hogan hit the ground running when he landed in Brussels in November 2014 and he sailed through the inquisition by MEPs who ratified his appointment to the EU executive.

The post of Agriculture Commissioner remains a pivotal one. It has direct control of almost 40pc of the EU's €150bn per year budget. Realpolitik says that sooner rather than later somebody needs a favour for their agrifood sector or rural development problems.

Favours done can often be called in later. Even critics of the Kilkenny giant acknowledge that he can do the wheeler-dealing with great skill. The EU Commission is a nothing-for-nothing world, and it is all about networking.

There are three good reasons why Phil Hogan is in pole position to get another five years.

First off he is rated as having done a good job in Brussels and internationally.

Secondly, he is well got with Leo Varadkar, who has the giving of this job. Hogan helped the Taoiseach in his leadership campaign in 2017, offering wise counsel and bringing his considerable influence within Fine Gael to bear.

Also Read

Finally, given the tight parliamentary arithmetic, even if the Taoiseach wanted to reward or exile one of his lieutenants, he could not afford to risk a by-election he would surely lose.

It also makes sense to keep somebody who knows the Brussels workings in situ at a time of considerable change. There is a case for Hogan retaining his agriculture portfolio and continuing the reform agenda he began.

But there is also the prospect of another senior post such as trade commissioner. There is precedent here because in the 1980s, Frans Andriessen of the Netherlands served first in agriculture and then moved on to take charge of competition.

John Downing is an Irish Independent political correspondent

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Be aware that attractive PCP deals may lead to a lower value for your car in the future.

Nine things farmers should do on the motoring front this year
There is a demand for seasonal workers ahead of spring. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Horticulture sector in crisis as labour shortages bite hard
William Mulhall with a newly-born calf at his Derrymullen farm in Allenwood, Co Kildare, where he hosted an organic farming demonstration day. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ireland bottom of the EU organic farming table
Farmers at Elphin mart check out lots at the recent charolais sale. But Brexit will bring huge problems for the farming sector. Photo: Brian Farrell

Charolais breed takes centre stage at global conference in Ireland
Carrefour

Carrefour to audit abbatoirs, demand cameras for animal welfare

Principal appointed to Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart insurance to remain 'stubbornly high' until there is a change in...


Top Stories

Pedigree Shorthorn breeder Tommy Staunton on his farm at Kinvara

Online sales route paying dividends for shorthorn breeder
North Sligo farmer Andy 'the Bull' McSharry has threatened to shoot dogs accompanying hillwalkers on his land. Photo: Niall Delaney

Advice: Are farmers within their rights to shoot dogs that attack sheep?
Staff members taking part in the experiment on automated farming machinery load fertilizer onto an automated tractor near a field in Xinghua, Jiangsu province, China October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu

On the autofarm: China turns to driverless tractors, combines to...
There are a number of things you can check on your tanker before the season kicks off

Getting your tanker ready for action
Mike Brady

Mike Brady: Highly profitable dairy farmers are willing to take calculated...
Neonicotinoid insecticides have been cut from the armoury of cereal growers as of the end of 2018, with the impact expected to be seen in this year's winter wheat and barley crops

Growing pains: the threat posed to tillage yields by potential...
Farmers in Laois clearing roads that were impassable with snow.

They kept our roads open during Storm Emma but farmers left in the dark on...