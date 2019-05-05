Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 5 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Jim O'Brien: 'A dread of eviction is burned into our folk memory'

People attend a protest in Strokestown against the handling of a high-profile eviction (Brian Lawless/PA)
People attend a protest in Strokestown against the handling of a high-profile eviction (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Everyone likes to be on the side of underdog. In Ireland, our passion for the 'small man' burns a molten red when land is involved.

Mention the word 'eviction' and something visceral is stirred in us, and even the most recalcitrant of tenants will have little difficulty mustering solid public support.

It all goes back to post-Famine Ireland and the Land War. The sight of bailiffs supported by the constabulary destroying mud huts and throwing impoverished families on to the side of the road is branded into the Irish folk memory.

With such a toxic memory sloshing around the Irish psyche, it is easy to see why banks or lending houses seeking to repossess and offload distressed farming properties will face a torrid time.

This is especially true when land, particularly family farmland, is the subject of repossession or forced sale.

Even in the normal course of land transactions, be it by public auction or private treaty, there is often a local understanding as to who the 'natural buyer' for a property is.

The adjoining farmer or the person who has been renting the land for a number of years will be regarded as the natural customer.

God help the person who breaks this unwritten code, and unwittingly nods or winks in the direction of the auctioneer.

Also Read

When it comes to distressed rural properties the local, unspoken understanding takes on the force of 'omerta'.

No local will be seen to facilitate dispossession and profit on another's misfortune.

And it will take many a long day before the one who breaches this code will be forgotten or forgiven.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

The IFA staged a protest outside the AIB AGM last Wednesday. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

'I never neglected a loan in my life'- Farmer on vulture fund nightmare
Forestry payments can be combined with BPS entitlements by adhering to strict criteria

Advice: 'Many farmers can continue to receive BPS payments on afforested land'
IFA deputy Richard Kennedy

Irish underspend on CAP schemes could hit €200m, warn hill farmers
Stock image

Some €118,000 in unpaid wages recovered from agri sector last year
The programme will be available to pig producers in Ireland who are members of the Bord Bia Pigmeat Quality Assurance Scheme

Minister announces €500,000 funding initiative for pig farmers
A 42ac farm at Rath close to Baltimore is for sale in four lots with a guide price of €10,000 to €12,000/ac

Farmers are paying up to €27,000/ac for land in West Cork
Calf

UCD professor reports students 'mortified' by farm visits


Top Stories

Pop star Rihanna shooting her new music video in a field outside Bangor, Co Down.

Farmer who objected to Rihanna outfit loses council seat

'I worry about the current indebtedness of young farmers to financial...
Richard Cooper Jnr was bequeathed the farm. Photo: Collins Courts

Bachelor farmer did have capacity to make will leaving land to nephew,...
The residential stud farm is located in Castleshane, close to Adare and Croagh

No expense was spared on 74ac bloodstock breeding complex on the...
Stock image

Stud farmer challenges solar farm development
File photo

Tommy Boland: Strong spring grass growth ensures ewes are holding their...
Retiring farm couple Jim and Karen Taphorn embrace while watching their equipment gets auctioned at their farm near Beattie, Kansas, U.S., February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Long Read: Trade war and sagging prices push US family farmers to leave...