It's a Super Tuesday of elections for IFA jobs

It is a case of Super Tuesday in the IFA today as a raft of the association's national commodity committees meet to pick chairmen for the next four years.

Final nominations are also being submitted today for the position of national treasurer, with four candidates expected to be in the running for the role.

The three commodity chairs up for decision today are those of the dairy committee, the hill committee and the sheep committee. Sources within IFA maintain that the dairy position will be taken over by the current vice-chair, who is Tom Phelan from Laois.

Sean Dennehy from Cork Central has been linked with the position of sheep chair, while Kerry's Flor McCarthy, who was a candidate in 2016 for IFA president, is rumoured to be taking the helm at the hill committee. Another position which has to be filled this week is that of animal health chair. South Tipperary's, TJ Maher, and Pat Farrell from Kildare are among those tipped for the role.