LIAM O'KEEFFE'S new farm innovation - 'The Tailpainter' - is a device which allows you to tail-paint a cow in a few seconds, from a place that is easiest and safest for you.

'It looks like our tail-painting device is going to take off'

The Tailpainter could also become a real help in heat-detection.

Effective heat detection is a critical part of farming and been shown to be a key modulator of farm profitability.

Best practice in farming and herd management would suggest that the most efficient practice for a dairy herd would be to get all cows in calf on first attempt and within a six-week time period.

Tail-paint is already a well-proven method of cost- effective heat detection, Liam, a 47-year-old dairy farmer, says: "With the use the Tailpainter, tail-painting will now become more effective as a heat detection method.

"Given the interest we have seen in the Tailpainter product since we launched in early March, we think the product will take off."

Liam himself was the victim of a farm accident on June 5, 2007: he was kicked by a bull on his farm in Ballydesmond in north Cork.

"I was attacked by the bull and received injuries to my pelvis, coccyx and stomach and had to go through over 10 surgical procedures to deal with the injuries. It was a very stressful time but I am fine now," he says.