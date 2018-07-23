IRISH Water is preparing for future water supply issues by tendering for firms to provide mobile tankers.

IRISH Water is preparing for future water supply issues by tendering for firms to provide mobile tankers.

Irish Water looking for tankers to help supply

The utility, which is currently transporting water to 90,000 people at risk of losing supply, has sought companies to provide water tankers to service communities with no supply as a result of drought, severe weather or mains bursts.

Some 20 schemes across the country in Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Galway City, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick and Offaly are currently having water tankered in to reservoirs or water sources to minimise restrictions.

The tankers must be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and be capable of being deployed as an "alternative water source" within four hours of an emergency arising, tender documents stated.

They must be approved by Irish Water, cannot have been used for holding non-food grade liquids such as fuel and sewage, and must include a 'boil-before-use' sign.

They must also have a minimum of five taps for the public to fill water carriers.

Units are required in the east and midlands region, the southern region, and the north and north-west region.

"In order to increase the capacity of Irish Water to respond to emergency situations, a decision was made by the company some time ago to go out to tender for drinking water tankers," the company said.