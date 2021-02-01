Farming

Farming

Irish renewable energy firm Amarenco will have its first Irish solar farms built by summer, says CEO

Gearing up: Armenco CEO John Mullins expects to build 8 solar farms Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Renewable energy firm Amarenco expects to complete construction of eight solar farms in Ireland by the end of the summer as it gears up for the Government’s next renewable energy support scheme (RESS) auction, according to co-founder and chief executive John Mullins.

The projects will cost a total of about €32m to build.

Irish company Amarenco will seek approval for about 30MW of projects in the auction process that kicks off in April. It will be the second such auction managed by semi-State transmission operator EirGrid. The first auction saw 114 projects apply for support under the RESS.

