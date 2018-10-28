Irish organic sector eyeing €17bn French and German markets

The German and French organic markets - worth a combined €17bn - are being targeted as opportunities for Irish producers as the sector continues to grow in the country.

Speaking at the National Organic Food awards, Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, stressed that continued growth is "normalising the purchase of organic food for consumers" and said that there was plenty of scope for further expansion, both at home and abroad, as demand increases.

She identified the strong EU organic market, particularly the German (valued at €10bn) and French (€7bn), as opportunities.

Repeatedly highlighted in this column is the fact that the global and EU organic markets have been in double-digit growth for the last few years.

For many large retailers, organic has been one of the few grocery categories in sustained growth.

With Brexit looming there is much uncertainty for the Irish food industry. The organic trade between the UK and Ireland is important, and at present there is no clear understanding of how the organic certification system will work between the UK and the EU in terms of equivalency recognition.

With sales in the domestic market continuing to grow, producers shortlisted in the award are on top of their game and are actively responding to market demand.

The awards, at the Bord Bia headquarters in Dublin, were well subscribed, showing the continued development and innovation in the relatively small sector here.