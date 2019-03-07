Irish dairy sector will beat Brexit threat and grow - agri firm chief

Production by Irish dairy farmers will continue to grow despite Brexit as they secure new markets, according to the CEO of Origin Enterprises.

Tom O'Mahony told the Irish Independent that he was "hugely confident" of the capacity of farmers and the industry to adjust to the "new paradigm".

He pointed out that since milk quotas were abolished in 2015, production has significantly accelerated.

"Our competitive advantage is grass-based production of milk and dairy," he said.

"We believe production will actually grow. It's gone up almost 50pc already, from 5.5 million litres to 7.3 million litres," added Mr O'Mahony. "There is probably more to go on that.

"They will find alternative markets," he said. "I'm absolutely, hugely confident in the capacity of farmers and the industry to adjust to the new paradigm here."

Mr O'Mahony was speaking as Origin Enterprises issued a strong set of first-half results, which sent its shares as much as 8pc higher in early trading as they beat expectations.

The group provides agri-services to farms across countries including Ireland, the UK, Poland, Ukraine, Romania, Belgium, as well as Brazil. It said it had seen good autumn and winter cropping.