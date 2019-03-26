Irish beef proving popular with Chinese consumers, says ABP as it extends range

ABP is extending its range of online beef products for Chinese consumers on the JD.com platform following what it described as 'extremely' positive demand.

The Chinese market opened to Irish beef in June 2018 and demand has been strong. According to Bord Bia by the end of 2018 more than 1000 tonnes of Irish beef will have been landed in China.

The conditions of access for Irish beef limit what can be exported to boneless cuts and those cuts must come from one of six approved meat plants.

Bord Bia has said that the rate of growth in beef consumption in China and the limits of its own domestic production capacity make the prospects for significant gains in the values and volumes of beef being shipped to China in 2019 strong.

ABP's announcement was made during a visit of its Chinese Distribution partner Hopewise to its Clones facility. Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys was also in attendance. Hopewise was the first company to import Irish beef to China.

JD.Com is one of the largest business-to-consumer online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue, with 301.8 million active users. ABP beef is supplied to JD.Com through the Hopewise distribution network in China.

The process of purchasing beef products online is one of the fastest growing trends in the Chinese market.

Commenting at the announcement, Mark Goodman, Managing Director of ABP’s International Division said feedback and demand from Chinese consumers about our products on JD.com has been extremely positive.