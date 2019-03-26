Farm Ireland
Tuesday 26 March 2019

Irish beef proving popular with Chinese consumers, says ABP as it extends range

ABP Chinese Market Shipment Announcement. Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group, John Loughman, Group Quality Control manager, ABP International Division.
ABP Chinese Market Shipment Announcement. Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group, John Loughman, Group Quality Control manager, ABP International Division. Iain White - Fennell Photography.
FarmIreland Team

ABP is extending its range of online beef products for Chinese consumers on the JD.com platform following what it described as 'extremely' positive demand.

The Chinese market opened to Irish beef in June 2018 and demand has been strong. According to Bord Bia by the end of 2018 more than 1000 tonnes of Irish beef will have been landed in China.

The conditions of access for Irish beef limit what can be exported to boneless cuts and those cuts must come from one of six approved meat plants.

Bord Bia has said that the rate of growth in beef consumption in China and the limits of its own domestic production capacity make the prospects for significant gains in the values and volumes of beef being shipped to China in 2019 strong.

ABP's announcement was made during a visit of its Chinese Distribution partner Hopewise to its Clones facility. Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys was also in attendance. Hopewise was the first company to import Irish beef to China.

JD.Com is one of the largest business-to-consumer online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue, with 301.8 million active users.  ABP beef is supplied to JD.Com through the Hopewise distribution network in China.

The process of purchasing beef products online is one of the fastest growing trends in the Chinese market. 

Commenting at the announcement, Mark Goodman, Managing Director of ABP’s International Division said feedback and demand from Chinese consumers about our products on JD.com has been extremely positive.

"The time is now right for us to extend our range further to include another 7 products.

"These have been developed following six months of close and successful collaboration between our New Product Development team here in Ireland, our colleagues in China and our distribution partners Hopewise. We look forward to the continued expansion of our products with Hopewise and the JD.Com platform.”

Mr Sun Yong Li, Chairman of BJ Hopewise said, “Irish beef is proving popular with our customers and with the Chinese consumer. They value the fact that the product is fully traceable, hormone free and is produced in green fields.

"Demand has been increasing since we launched ABP product on JD.Com in July, I think it is important for Ireland to push for more plant approvals to ensure increased supply as demand grows. The most important thing for JD.com is product availability.”

In February 2018, ABP became the first European beef company to agree contract arrangements with Chinese customers.

In July, the company signed an export agreement with Hopewise where ABP ships beef cuts to Hopewise processing facilities in Shanghai and Beijing.

The product is then processed into consumer packs, with consumers able to purchase for direct home delivery via the JD.com platform on their phones.

The seven additional product cuts are:

  • Hind Quarter Golden Coin
  • Fore Quarter Golden Coin
  • Heel Golden Coin
  • Clod Golden Coin
  • Rib Fingers
  • Chuck Steak
  • Boneless Chuck Short Ribs

Online Editors

