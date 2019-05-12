Farm Ireland
Sunday 12 May 2019

Irish Angus Cattle Society's 'unsung heroes' honoured

 

Breda McWeeney and Patsy Keenan, Irish Angus Cattle Society after receiving their awards with John O'Sullivan, President, Irish Angus Cattle Society.
Breda McWeeney and Patsy Keenan, Irish Angus Cattle Society after receiving their awards with John O'Sullivan, President, Irish Angus Cattle Society.

Martin Ryan

Twenty years of sterling service to the administration of the Irish Angus Cattle Society was recognised at the National Hall of Fame Awards at Athlone on Sunday night where the "unsung heroes of the organisation" were honoured.

Patsy Keenan and Breda McWeeney were the nominatees of the Irish Angus Cattle Society for the 2019 National Hall of Fame award.

During the formative decaces of the society, the administration of the Irish Angus Cattle Society was provided by the Department of Agriculture at their office in Cavan.

In 1999 the Society took the very progressive decision to run their own business and organisation, initially from rented offices in main street Carrick-on-Shannon to which they appointed Patsy Keenan and Breda McWeeney, and since 2007 at their own offices in Hawthorn Crescent on the Boyle Road.

During their tenure they have seen registrations increase from less than 2,500 annually to over 6,500 in 2018.

The successful hosting by Ireland of the European and World Angus Forum in June 2017, which was deemed a tremendous success, was largely attributed to their organisational skills and unseen background work.

IACS President, John O'Sullivan said: "When I was looking for advice from past presidents about my new role, a number said 'don't worry, Patsy and Breda will guide you through it'. There is no doubt Patsy and Breda are the unsung heroes of our organisation".

