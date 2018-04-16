Ireland's butcher triumph 'great for entire industry'

Irish butchers proved they were a cut above international competition recently when they were crowned overall winners at the World Butcher Challenge in Belfast.

The team of six made history as not only was it their first win in the esteemed competition, it was their first time taking part.

Team Ireland consisted of captain Garrett Landers, vice-captain Ian McKernaghan, Stephen Cooke, Colly Donnelly, Eamon Etherson, Stephen Millar and reserve Mark Williams. Team Ireland competed in an impressive cutting showdown against teams from 11 other nations - Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, France, UK, Germany, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and USA.

Each team of six had three hours and 15 minutes to turn a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb and five chickens into a themed display of value-added cuts, similar of what you would expect in a traditional butcher shop or supermarket but with plenty of innovation and skill at the heart of the displays. Captain Garrett returned home 12 years ago from Australia to open Garrett's Butchers in Dooradoyle and Castletroy in Limerick. Having worked all over the world learning his craft, he knew his side would face stiff competition from international teams but was confident in his team's ability.