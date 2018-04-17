Ireland leads the way on milk processor investment
The Irish dairy industry continues to be the EU leader in terms of investment in milk processing facilities.
When taking into consideration the volume of milk produced in the country, Ireland leads the way, having invested €1.2c per litre per year over the three years 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The UK sits second in this table, well ahead of other main milk producing nations in the EU.
According to analysis undertaken by Promar for AHDB in the UK, since the end of quotas, major investment in processing in Ireland is now close to €400m.
Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark invested heavily in processing assets on the run up to the end of milk quotas (March 2015).
These countries have since recorded significant increases in milk production, justifying the heavy investment.
Between 2014 and 2017, Irish milk production increased 29pc, the Netherlands rose 15pc and Denmark 7pc.
Among the major investments in recent years, Glanbia invested €235m at the company’s milk processing plants at Virginia (Co Cavan), Ballyragget and Belview (Co Kilkenny).