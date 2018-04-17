Ireland leads the way on milk processor investment

When taking into consideration the volume of milk produced in the country, Ireland leads the way, having invested €1.2c per litre per year over the three years 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The UK sits second in this table, well ahead of other main milk producing nations in the EU.

According to analysis undertaken by Promar for AHDB in the UK, since the end of quotas, major investment in processing in Ireland is now close to €400m.