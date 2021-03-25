Farming

Investors line up legal action over ACC property losses in Amsterdam

Group say they lost-out on €50m upside when forced to sell office investment in Netherlands capital

Canal: Van Diemenstraat 206-380 in Amsterdam Expand
Property: Keizersgracht 119-121, Amsterdam Expand

Canal: Van Diemenstraat 206-380 in Amsterdam

Property: Keizersgracht 119-121, Amsterdam

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

A group of up to 40 Irish farmers and small business owners are lining up behind a potentially major legal action against Rabobank saying they missed out on around €50m when they were forced to sell their investment in prime Amsterdam offices in a 2016 deal that recouped the bank’s loan but left the investors nursing big losses.

The investors poured savings and pensions into the 2008 property scheme as clients of the former ACC Bank’s wealth management arm, but were left with substantial losses and in some cases owing the bank when the fund’s directors – almost all bank employees – forced a sale in 2016.

The buyer, US investor Angelo Gordon ultimately sold the portfolio within four years for €50m more than it paid. One property was “flipped” at a €2.8m profit within weeks, investors will claim in court.

