In-calf heifers averaging €1,500+ in buoyant dairy trade

A BUOYANT trade for dairy stock is being reported in both the marts and off-farm sales, with in-calf heifers from good quality herds averaging between €1,500-1,600/hd.

Strong returns from dairying are continuing to underpin the trade, with mart managers reporting very brisk demand and lively prices at clearance sales and designated dairy sales.

Sean Leahy of Corrin Mart in Fermoy said prices at a recent dairy clearance sale ranged from €1,600/hd to €3,540/hd. Weanling heifers were very expensive, with prices varying from €900/hd to €1,700/hd.

He described the young animals on offer as “good foundation stock from milk recorded herds” that had strong “milk solids and EBIs”. A recent sale saw in-calf heifers make from €1,300-2,000/hd, with cow prices ranging from €1,200/hd up to a top of €3,540/hd for exceptional quality pedigree stock. “These were all good stock, they ticked all the boxes, all the way,” Mr Leahy explained. Similarly strong prices have been reported in New Ross. Jim Bushe described the trade for heifers as “unbelievable”. In-calf heifers averaged around €1,600/hd, and made up to €1,800/hd, at recent sales. Mr Bushe said fresh calved heifers made from €1,500-2,000/hd, with second- and third-calved cows making up to €1,700. Sean Leahy, who has another clearance sale of dairy stock at Fermoy this week, attributed the strong trade to the continued expansion in the sector. “You have still got a small level of expansion going on. New entrants are still looking to build numbers and improve breeding,” he explained. The high incidence of TB in some areas is also forcing some farmers to replace stock, he added. Strong cull cow prices are also helping to keep a floor on replacement prices, Jim Bushe said. He said young cows out of the parlour are making €600-800/hd, while older stock are making €500-650/hd. Well-fleshed cows of around 700kgs are making €1,100-1,200/hd. Meanwhile, in other dairy sector news, Dairygold has confirmed that it is seeking 40 redundancies across its 1,200-strong workforce. The Cork-based co-operative said the reduction in staff numbers is being sought from its “managerial and salaried employees” who work with the firm’s dairy business group. Read More Dairygold said it has introduced a voluntary severance and early retirement programme and is hopeful of getting the staff reductions from these initiatives.