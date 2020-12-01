Farming

In-calf heifers averaging €1,500+ in buoyant dairy trade

A 356kg heifer for sale at Roscommon Mart recently. Photo Brian Farrell Expand

A 356kg heifer for sale at Roscommon Mart recently. Photo Brian Farrell

Declan O'Brien

A BUOYANT trade for dairy stock is being reported in both the marts and off-farm sales, with in-calf heifers from good quality herds averaging between €1,500-1,600/hd.

Strong returns from dairying are continuing to underpin the trade, with mart managers reporting very brisk demand and lively prices at clearance sales and designated dairy sales.

Sean Leahy of Corrin Mart in Fermoy said prices at a recent dairy clearance sale ranged from €1,600/hd to €3,540/hd. Weanling heifers were very expensive, with prices varying from €900/hd to €1,700/hd.

