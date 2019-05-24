Improve your silage quality - and feel the benefit in liveweight gains

Over 85pc of farms in Ireland make silage each year, and the estimated cost of harvesting over 1m ha of grass silage exceeds €500m annually.

However, based on surveys of silage analysis results conducted by Teagasc over recent seasons, it is clear that silage quality on beef farms also needs to be addressed.

Mean silage quality on beef farms sits at 66 DMD, which is adequate for dry suckler cows in good body condition but is a low-grade feed for growing and finishing cattle.

Clearly this is a significant cost, so making the best-quality silage possible must be a priority for farmers.

Teagasc research has found that grass silage costs approximately 2.0 to 2.5 times more than grazed grass per tonne of dry matter fed.

Most of the additional cost is incurred through harvesting and fixed charges, plus feed-out costs.

Dry matter yield is the most important factor affecting cost per tonne of silage fed.