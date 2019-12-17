'Ignore the rumours - we treat our calves well'

In Mullingar last Thursday, Teagasc's head of livestock systems department and dairy enterprise Padraig French defended the sector's track record on calf welfare.

In October, Dr Pat Dillon said the industry had not considered the "output of calves" coming from dairy expansion.

The state's agriculture research and advisory body has come under fire after a senior Teagasc figure made worrying claims about how the dairy industry would handle the increase in calves in the post-quota era.

"We have created this problem ourselves. We have talked ourselves into a crisis. We hear all these rumours going around about. It is all rumour. When we look at the statistics, it doesn't back up any of those rumours," Mr French said.

Downward

Pointing to Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) data, Mr French said for the number of calves born dead and for the calves dead at 28 days, the trend over the past 10 years has been downward. He added that the calf mortality rate in Ireland is lower than in other countries

"The absolute numbers (of calf mortality) is between 4pc and 6pc. Compare that with any other dairy producer around the world… you're typically looking at about 10pc.

"Calf mortality is very low. It has not increased with expansion. When we track 2010 to 2018, there is absolutely no evidence that calf mortality is increasing - the opposite is the case."

Mr French said that even with the collapse in calf prices in 2019, calf mortality rates didn't increase.

However, he did express concern that the rising number of dairy calves being born each year is a growing challenge for everyone in the sector.

Of the 1.4m dairy calves due to be born on Irish farms next spring, it is estimated that 25pc will be kept as replacement heifers, 33pc will be sold to beef farmers, 15pc of the calves stay on the original dairy farm, another 15pc are exported and the final 2pc are sold for veal.

Mr French said there are questions around veal production of dairy calves as well as the long-term viability of exports.

"From a welfare point of view, it's (veal) considered a very acceptable process, but from an ethical point of view, there are questions that we have to address," he said.

"Live exports have increased significantly, but globally there is a big push back against live exports.

"We have to look at alternative strategies in the long term and the best alternative strategy we see is that they are sold on to beef farms for beef production in Ireland.

Mr French said this could only be possible with a stronger domestic beef price.

He urged the industry to be positive and proactive about calf welfare, saying: "We need to stop spreading rumours about our industry. If you are aware and you see farmers who are willfully ignoring the welfare of the calves, then you need to report it to the relevant authorities.

"But if some fella says it to you down the pub that someone is doing something to their calves then treat at such - rumours.

"Our social licence will depend, long term, on treating our calves properly."

Indo Farming