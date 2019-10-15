IFA's diversity drive to promote more women

Launching the strategy today, IFA president Joe Healy said it aims to build a platform for change and challenge the status quo to support a more diverse and inclusive organisation.

"While there has been significant improvement in the level of female representation in the association in recent years, this strategy will ensure that we continue to grow and improve so that leadership better reflects our diverse membership," he said.

Some of the key recommendations in the report are to develop a talent pool of women who are interested in holding positions.

These women will be offered mentoring and training under the Future Leaders programme.

The IFA is also looking to limit the term an officer can sit on national council as county chair or national committee chair to 12 years, after which time they are required to move forward to a higher position.

It will introduce a target of an 80:20 gender split on all national committees within the lifetime of the strategy and a target that at least 20pc of candidates for election are women.

Just 24pc of IFA's county chairs are women.

