IFA to call on beef processors to stay loyal

Irish beef processing companies are being urged to stay loyal to Irish beef after the UK's exit from the EU in January.

And the IFA will demand an Brexit Emergency Plan set to be revealed this week.

Irish meat processors have significantly expanded their presence in the UK market over the last decade.

In July, Dawn Meats took full control of Northern Ireland meat giant Dunbia and its 12 processing facilities across the UK. In 2018 Kepak acquired UK outfit 2 Sisters Red Meat in a move which it said would help Brexit-proof its business.

The Larry Goodman-owned ABP Group also has significant UK business with 14 sites throughout England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A draft copy of the IFA plan seen by the Farming Independent says Irish beef processing companies with UK-based processing facilities must show loyalty for Irish beef, prioritising its processing and not handling non-EU beef in their UK plants.

The plan carried out by Cúl Dara Consultancy for the IFA said that a Brexit outcome which either reduces access for Irish products to the UK market or makes their continued sales onto that market uneconomic because of tariffs, logistical and administration costs, undercutting third country imports and diverging standards, will be disastrous for Irish agriculture and the livelihoods of Irish farmers.

"The global market disturbance which would almost certainly ensue would inflict further damage from volatile produce prices," it said.

This plan calls for a determined supportive effort from the Irish Government in its Budget as Irish agriculture stands to lose most from Brexit, and from the EU .

The IFA says trading conditions for Irish food products into the UK must be import tariff- and quota-free.

Further, it says trade should be on a level playing field basis with same environmental, animal welfare and safety standard, and tariffs must not undermine the value of the UK market, nor must the UK revert to a “cheap food” policy.



