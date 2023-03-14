Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

IFA President's piggery firm goes unlimited

Tim Cullinan Expand

Close

Tim Cullinan

Tim Cullinan

Tim Cullinan

Gordon Deegan

IFA President, Tim Cullinan has moved to put the financial performance of his multi-million euro piggery operation in north Co Tipperary beyond public scrutiny.

This follows Mr Cullinan's Woodville Pig Farms making a successful application at the Companies Registration Office (CRO) to obtain unlimited status.

Most Watched

Privacy