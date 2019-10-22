IFA needs a radical overhaul - Cullinan

Average farm wage just €22 a day - Coughlan

Tim Cullinan
Tim Cullinan
John Coughlan
Angus Woods
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A radical overhaul of IFA structures, including a new system to represent livestock farmers is being proposed by IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan.

The North Tipperary farmer and current IFA treasurer is proposing two new beef committees - a suckler and livestock committee and a finishers committee within the organisation.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

He said the move is necessary and highlighted by recent beef protests and factory negotiations.

"IFA has lost the support of many farmers in the livestock sector. To make IFA fit for purpose and capable of delivering results for farmers, I will undertake a radical overhaul of IFA's structures."

In what is the most significant call by any of the three presidential candidates, who started their election hustings last night in Limerick, Mr Cullinan is also proposing a new management board, which would include the chairs from the new committees.

"The new IFA management board will place serious value on the input of the national chairmen in the key sectors and will meet regularly and be highly proactive," he said.

"No issues will go unnoticed or unacted upon again.

"There is a loud demand from members for the organisation to listen to farmers in all sectors and IFA must respond to those demands to remain relevant."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, John Coughlan has proposed a new contract pricing mechanism for beef farmers, a low-interest rate fund for young farmers, and ringfencing 40pc of carbon tax revenues for a Green Farmer Fund.

Average farm incomes - at €23,400/yr - are 40pc less than the average industrial wage, and only 5pc of farmers are under 35 years old, with big decisions on CAP reform, Brexit and the beef crisis imminent.

Describing his manifesto as "farmer-focused", Coughlan said he would emphasise farm incomes, fair prices, farm families, future-proofing farming, farm schemes and entitlements, and IFA reform to include better communications among the membership.

Angus Woods said Irish farming is at a vital crossroads and his message is about unity, with one voice to defend farming. "Too many farming families are struggling to make even a modest income," he said.

"We need to protect our incomes and our families today and provide the time and space to adjust our farms to thrive in the future - in markets that are transparent and fair. Divisions among farmers weaken our ability to respond to the many challenges facing us."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Stock image.

7,000 farmers still waiting on Basic Payments
File photo

Farmers account for 20pc of fire deaths
ABP UK managing director Tom Kirwan

Tariff-free imports could hit beef prices by €140/hd in no-deal Brexit - ABP chief
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons

Margaret Donnelly: Battle for Brexit aid likely to widen the divide between...
Interstate situation: Your uncle can't be the 'executor' if there's no will

Land dispute: 'My uncle didn't tell solicitor that my mum even existed'
Kerrygold butter

EU looking to compensate sectors for U.S. tariffs: Italian PM
150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry (Cate McCurry/PA)

More than 150 lorries hold cross-border protest


Top Stories

Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.

Exclusive: Beef deal has failed to deliver on key price commitments

Slowdown in feedlot demand adding to beef price pressures
The huge new Jaguar 990 is powered by a 925hp MAN engine.

Jaguar sharpens its claws - Claas has unveils impressive array of updates...
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

14 plants gain approval to export beef to China
Gerry Glynn

'You look around the west and there are no young lads there to take over the...
Stock image

Mary Kinston: Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: Young stock are the first focus as we roll out tried and trusted...