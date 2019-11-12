IFA candidates call for upwards-only convergence

We interviewed the three candidates (see Pages 6-8), who all said they would resist cuts to the CAP budget, which are likely to happen due to the €13bn hole Brexit will leave in the EU budget, as plans to redistribute money to migration management and defence will also see increased pressure on the CAP spend.

However, the three - John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods - say there should be upwards-only convergence of payments.

The three candidates came under fire at the recent Carrick-on-Shannon hustings for failing to mention forestry in their presentations.