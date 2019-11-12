IFA candidates call for upwards-only convergence
The three IFA presidential candidates have said there must be upwards-only convergence of CAP payments to farmers in the future.
We interviewed the three candidates (see Pages 6-8), who all said they would resist cuts to the CAP budget, which are likely to happen due to the €13bn hole Brexit will leave in the EU budget, as plans to redistribute money to migration management and defence will also see increased pressure on the CAP spend.
However, the three - John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods - say there should be upwards-only convergence of payments.
The three candidates came under fire at the recent Carrick-on-Shannon hustings for failing to mention forestry in their presentations.
Forestry covering in Leitrim has grown from 11pc to 18pc in the last six years, and one farmer said there are now 70 farms in his parish which have been converted to forestry.
He said research the Save Leitrim group has carried out shows that 10 of those farms are now owned by an insurance company based in Denmark.
Hustings end next week, before voting starts in over 940 IFA branches around the country on November 25.
Counting of votes takes place on December 17, when the Association will elect its 16th president.
