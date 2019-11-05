IFA campaign gets personal as Cullinan slams 'weak' Woods

At the IFA presidential hustings in Athenry last night Tim Cullinan questioned the ability of the other two candidates, Angus Woods and John Coughlan, to lead the organisation.

Cullinan claimed he is the only presidential candidate with the resolve and determination and a plan to restore confidence in the IFA organisation.

"I believe I am the only candidate in this contest who can deliver the change that IFA members are now looking for. I am the only candidate who has not been afraid to take a stand."

Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Mr Cullinan also hit back at Mr Woods on his claims that he has done a good job and been an effective leader for Irish livestock farmers.

"Angus Woods is living in his own bubble if he thinks he has delivered for livestock farmers over the past two years. Drystock and beef farmers see Angus Woods as weak, a poor negotiator, all talk, no action and even more damningly, with no ideas.

"Proof of Angus Woods' leadership failure was his dereliction of duty in the beef sector since the drought of 2018.

Deafening

"His deafening silence and inaction in the recent beef protests raises very serious questions for farmers about his suitability to be president of the IFA."

It comes after Mr Woods dismissed a recent suggestion by Mr Cullinan that calves be flown out of Shannon.

He also criticised Mr Cullinan for not mentioning beef at IFA executive meetings but for coming out the following days questioning the work of the livestock committee and suggesting "new committees be formed" in a press release the next day.

"I stand over my record and I am proud of the work of the IFA national livestock committee during a very difficult period for livestock farmers when markets are very weak, not just in Ireland but right across Europe," he said.

"I, and the livestock committee, recognised early in the current crisis that emergency income supports were needed.

"We had the determination and vision to go to Europe to secure a funding package including the €100m BEAM fund.

"No other European farm organisation has been able to secure similar funding. We need further income supports and longer-term changes in our industry to bring much greater transparency and fair pricing.

"I am open and honest, and never populist. I will continue to debate the issues that affect farmers in public and at the IFA election debate meetings."

