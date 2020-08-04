Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'If I were 10 years younger I'd convert to dairy - the bills to be paid after cattle are sold is shocking'

My week: Tom Conroy

Tight margins: Tom Conroy with some of his suckler herd at Stonehouse farm, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Tom and his wife Catherine. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Tight margins: Tom Conroy with some of his suckler herd at Stonehouse farm, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tight margins: Tom Conroy with some of his suckler herd at Stonehouse farm, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tom and his wife Catherine. Photo: Damien Eagers

Tom and his wife Catherine. Photo: Damien Eagers

/

Tight margins: Tom Conroy with some of his suckler herd at Stonehouse farm, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Michael Keaveny

With 120 suckler cattle and 400 ewes, Tom Conroy’s 400-acre farm on the outskirts of Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath is large by the standards of the drystock sector, where the average suckler and sheep herds stand at 20 and 140 respectively, according to Teagasc.

But with margins getting ever tighter, Tom says that if circumstances were different, he would switch to dairy farming.

“If I were ten years younger, I’d convert to dairy,” he says. “The bills that must be paid after all the cattle are sold is shocking. By the time I’ve fixed up with everyone, there’s not too much left.