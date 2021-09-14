‘If I need to make €1m on 10ac, I’ll do it – I’m only limited by my imagination’

Growing up in sheep and suckler country in south-west Donegal, Cathal Mooney’s mind boggled with questions about Irish agriculture.

Why can’t farmers make a proper living out of a small-scale farm? Why don’t all farmers eat their own beef and lamb?

Concerned that securing a viable future on the family sheep farm was probably a bridge too far, he opted to be a woodwork teacher.

But exiting college as the economy collapsed meant Cathal followed the youth exodus to Australia where he became resident for two years.

But on trip home to Ardara, those childhood curiosities came back to roost.

“A local bakery was embarking on a project to develop gluten free bread, it intrigued me. I returned to work in the food industry mostly engineering bread and dealing with big manufacturers. I realised lots of things go into our food and that scared me a little bit.

“I thought to myself, if I want to take responsibility for my food I’ll have to grow it or know the people growing it. I couldn’t grow my own and work a 9-to-5, but I said if I grow it with a bit extra to sell, that’s the ideal dream.

“I remembered farmers couldn’t really make it without subsidies, but I was more travelled now. I went online and found US and European farmers making decent money from alternative models to conventional farming.”

After two years of researching regenerative farming – a conservation approach to food systems based on farming with nature – Cathal (now 31) tested the home farm with layer hens, chickens and turkeys to understand the animals.

With a focus on selling direct to consumers, he assessed the local market, cost of production and possible income; whilst embracing the capabilities of social media to share his farm-gate story.

He rented 10 acres nearby and Heather Hill Farm was launched in September 2019 stocked with pasture-raised turkey, chicken, eggs, wildflower honey, grass-fed lamb, pork, fruit trees and berry bushes.

“From the first week I’ve been pretty much sold out, I couldn’t keep up with demand. I’ve scaling up ever since.

“Everything is sold within 30-40 miles, mostly through honesty boxes on my farm and my Dad’s 20 minutes away.

“I don’t go to farmers’ markets because I can’t afford the time. I put honesty boxes at the gate, stock it up with eggs and honey and locals come and leave the money in the box. I’m shifting about €500 a week, it works in rural Donegal but it won’t work in every instance.”

His eggs sell at €2.50 for six or €12 for 30, it’s €20 for a 2.1kg chicken, €85 for a turkey and €5/€50/€65 for sausages depending on portion.

“To make a living farming you must think extremely efficiently because you can very easily farm 80 hours a week.

“I enter into a relationship with my customers based on trust. I explain to them how and why I do things and they can choose to support me or not, it’s completely transparent. Everyone can be on my farm even though they are in their sitting room.

“Unlike conventional farming, I’m with my customers. They’re so grateful for me producing quality food for them and that sense of value is so uplifting, it makes the hard days a lot easier.

“My farm will probably be very different in 10 years time because you have to constantly change to what people want.”

“I’m prospecting a goat micro dairy in the future. Everything here is movable too, polytunnels, shipping containers, trailers, I’m not invested in anything that’s severely fixed.”

Though not certified organic, Cathal’s commitment to regenerative farming – no synthetic fertilisers, chemicals, antibiotics or concentrated feeds – has earned him a Farming For Nature Ambassador 2021 award.

“Everything in nature is doing a job and if you’re not doing your job nature will get rid of you. This land was conventionally sheep farmed, overgrazed, under stocked for years, there was only 4-6 inches of top soil.

"We’ve nearly doubled that through holistic plant grazing, animals are never in the one spot for more than two days and land is left to fully recover. The soil is the engine of the farm, there is more life underground than over it, that was my biggest learning.”

After a busy season, the last of the turkeys, pigs and lambs left for processing last week. Cathal is preparing for the winter slowdown and planning ahead.

“With my system I decide how much money I want to make. If I need to make a million euro on 10ac I’ll do it. I’m only limited by my imagination.

“I’m still building up and reinvesting, but next year I should take home €50,000 to €75,000 gross – but I’ll be working hard for that.”