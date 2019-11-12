'I would be the first man to lead a blockade, if there was a real wrong'

John went on to become livestock chairman of north Cork for six years before being elected county chairman.

While John's father was always heavily involved in IFA, it was the beef protest of 2000 when John himself took a more active role in the organisation - he was one of the leading figures at the factory in Charleville during the protests.

He started farming in partnership with his father at the age of 23, and the family now milk 100 cows and finish 120 head of cattle each year.

Were the beef protests justified or not?

The difference between the protests of 2000 versus now was we could see then the clear gap between prices that were in the UK and the price we were getting here as farmers.

We could see where the factories were making profits. Now we can't see that.

Did the IFA get it wrong on the beef protests?

The protests showed the frustration in farmers that has been building for a number of years. It was a bigger picture more than just the beef price.

IFA was not caught on the hop. We understood the frustration and the income situation; that's why we went after the €100m compensation in the spring.

We could see there was a difficulty in closing factories for the simple reason that cattle needed to be killed. Now we see the market situation has created a problem through all the since then.

Would you lead IFA to picket factories?

Absolutely. I would be the first man to lead a blockade. I have no issue taking on anybody for a real wrong - if the factories were creaming huge profits or if our market situation was very different to the whole of Europe.

How would you change IFA?

IFA needs to go back and look at the membership - we have had reform in IFA over the last few years, at the national level in relation to salaries and concerning how we do business in HQ, but we did not have reform in how we do business with our members.

We have to come back to deal with our members at ground level. We need to be having meetings where members can meet the president and staff. That way, we will be interacting with our members and information will flow two ways.

Has Michael Creed been a good Minister?

No, I think he has been too slow to react to the difficulties of farmers.

We need the Department to work with farmers to make our schemes workable. The conditions put on schemes make it impossible for farmers to access them or have them fully drawn down.

What have you achieved in IFA?

I have delivered a 33pc reduction in anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrates into the EU, worth over €20 million/year to Irish farmers

I also achieved an increase of over 20pc on gas line compensation to farmers. I have the experience of working in Brussels

I am the only one elected by members of IFA to my role.

What would you change about the CAP?

There should be a restructuring scheme that will allow older farmers exit farming with a lump sum. Farmers' entitlements are the only pension fund many have and we need to allow younger farmers access that scheme.

We have a problem with young farmers taking all the risk, paying back loans and entitlements.

Are you for or against the flattening of payments?

I am in favour of upwards-only convergence. We have many farms that have been made unviable by convergence, many efficient, active farmers. We need a proper debate on CAP reform next year. We need to get the payments to active farmers.

Did Joe Healy do a good job?

He reformed issues in Bluebell. A lot happened, but I think with our members we have not done enough.

I would go and have staff out at farmer meetings. Get involved with discussion groups and have meetings in the morning. We have a huge problem with younger farmers.

We need to live-stream more of our meetings. It's a way for farmers to get information. On the ground we can talk to farmers in their own environment.

How would you support young farmers?

We have a fundamental problem with young farmers. They are not being supported enough in this country when you compare the packages available for other young farmers in Europe.

The European Investment Bank has a €1bn fund at the moment. It's a disgrace that fund is there for the last two years and it's not being drawn down.

In terms of IFA, meetings that go on at night till 10 or 11 are not ok. We need to be working on their time even if it's a Saturday morning.

Would you plant forestry on your land?

I have planted around individual 100 trees over the past 20 years. All farmers should get subsidies to plant individual trees.

Your campaign in a sentence?

Vote for John... because he is farmer-focused.

