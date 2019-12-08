'I worked in the mart from the age of six and it gave me a grá for the business of agriculture'

"My parents were very committed to education. My dad was the most positive man you could ever meet. He believed when 99pc of what you faced in a day was positive, why would you dwell on the negative," says Richard, who leads a company that is now a global player and leading innovator in the animal feed business.

But with the encouragement of his parents Paddy and Teresa, he repeated the year and managed to finish the degree.

During his first year studying agricultural science at UCD, Richard, from Aclare, Co Sligo, was so homesick that he failed his exams.

"He believed in dealing with things and moving on."

Richard's entrepreneurial spirit comes from his father, who ran a confectionery company with his uncle in the 1950s and '60s, before opening a mart in Aclare and running a suckler cow farm

"I worked in the mart from the age of six. It gave me the grá and passion for the business of agriculture," says Richard.

"It gave me an understanding of how to attract customers and how you could get them to return and make a few pound."

If Richard's business acumen stems from his father, who passed away in 2011, his mother, who was a home economics teacher, instilled in him an appreciation for science that saw him travel to Dublin at the age of 11 to take part in a science competition in the RDS.

"She really fostered this passion in me and gave me a knowledge of digestion and food from a young age," he says.

"I'd been accustomed to travelling with my dad in his rickety confectionery van to Dublin so was used to the journey there too."

While Richard had initially wanted to be a farmer, he knew it wasn't financially sustainable on the family holding in the shadow of the Ox Mountains.

Instead, he studied agricultural science, recalling that his parents had to sell 30 acres of land to get him and his three siblings through college.

"My mother was a teacher so we weren't eligible for a grant. It was a real feat that they got all four of us through college," he says.

"That was very significant at the time.

"I have incredible memories from UCD and have a real love and respect for it now."

Influence

On February 1, 1991 Richard met a man who would have the most influence over his career - Owen Brennan, the founder of Devenish Nutrition.

"I was working in New Tech in Tallaght and that's where I met Owen. We got on well from the very beginning and he was a great mentor to me in my early career as a pig nutritionist," he recalls.

In 1997 Brennan left New Tech and acquired a feed company in Northern Ireland with 23 employees and a £5m turnover. Shortly after this, Richard left to join Brennan's new outfit.

This company would become Devenish Nutrition, a global firm with a £250m turnover in 2018 and over 500 employees worldwide.

Richard says the growth of the company had been planned from the outset.

"We always felt there was an opportunity in the animal nutrition market place even though it is a competitive market. We wanted to grow fast," he says.

The rolling out of innovative products such as Omega-3 enhanced chicken feed and technology that reduced emissions on pig farms drove the company's growth.

A selling point for Devenish has been its Irishness, which Richard says consumers worldwide recognise as a sign of quality and sustainability.

With the increasing focus on agriculture's environmental impact, Richard says it's important that the agri-food industry collaborates in tackling climate change.

"We need to lead the way and collaborate with each other," he says.

"There's competitors out there that would love to divide and conquer us, but if we work together in producing nutritious and sustainable food we have nothing to fear.

Supply chain

"Everything we do at Devenish is about farm to fork and the nutrients of food."

Hailing from a suckler farming background, Richard understands the fears of beef farmers about the viability of the sector at current prices.

"Considerable change is needed to make the supply chain work for everyone because at the moment it isn't working," he says.

"There's no point looking back. We need to look forward and that's why collaboration between the stakeholders is more valuable than ever."

Richard's love for rural Ireland is reflected in the fact that he still lives in Aclare with his wife Jacqueline, where they reared their three children Oisin, Rian and Molly.

"I live in Sligo because rural Ireland is very important to me and it was important for me to rear my children in the countryside where I had lived," he says.

His links with UCD and passion for agriculture have rubbed off on his sons: Rian is completing a Teagasc Phd and Oisin is in his final year studying agricultural science at UCD.

Molly is doing education studies at Marino in Dublin.

'Hopefully we have moved away from a catastrophic no-deal Brexit'

Going against the status quo has been the driver behind Devenish Nutrition's success, says Richard Kennedy.

Devenish Feeds was founded in Belfast in 1952 and created products and services for the Irish livestock feed industry.

Devenish now produces 1,500 metric tonnes per week of pre-mixed and speciality feed for pigs, poultry, cattle, sheep, horses and dogs.

The company has research facilities in the US, Africa, Asia and Middle East and factory locations worldwide.

"We always wanted to be disruptors but disruptors in a positive sense - we never wanted to accept the status quo," says Richard.

"What we have achieved at Devenish shows what is possible."

Devenish also has a research farm on the 430-acre Dowth estate in Co Meath.

Bigger plans are in the pipeline for Dowth, with the company receiving a long-term funding deal worth €118m from the European Investment Bank, Ulster Bank and Danske Bank for research into optimised animal nutrition and sustainability.

"We're very proud of Dowth. Farmers have been based there and producing food for export there for thousands of years so it is important to us that we are based there," says Richard.

He adds that Brexit uncertainty has hurt the business financially and could do the same next year.

"It's the longest non-war period of uncertainty that there's ever been. I think the Ulster Farmers' Union has done a great job of showing how much a no deal Brexit could hurt the entire island of island and I think because of that we have hopefully moved away from a catastrophic no-deal Brexit."

