'I wonder if Irish consumers realise how lucky they are'

"I am passionate about Irish farming, and I sometimes wonder whether Irish consumers realise how lucky they are," he said.

He said the Irish public need to understand the world renown and critical national importance of the Irish agri-food sector rather than allowing it to be damaged by misinformed campaigns.

Mr Ross, whose family have been farming a holding outside Ballyhooly in north Cork for four generations, is deeply concerned at the manner in which the agri sector was being depicted over a host of recent issues ranging from climate change and carbon emissions through to animal welfare and quality produce.

"I've been to the US over Christmas, and it's almost impossible to get a fresh turkey. Everything in the supermarkets is frozen, and invariably injected with some type of solution.

"The same goes for beef that has been grass-fed. Over there, it's considered a premium product. If you do manage to get it, you will pay for the privilege. Over here, it's the default on the shelves.

Premium

"In Ireland, we seem to take for granted the quality produce that in other countries is regarded as a luxury and for which you will pay a premium."

Mr Ross, from a dairy background, said he had decided to back the Meat and Dairy Facts campaign because of increasing concern at the manner in which the Irish farming sector was being portrayed in the media over a host of recent issues.

"I think everyone is concerned about climate change. But it is very important that people get their facts right when talking about carbon emissions," he said.

"For instance, Ireland is the most carbon-efficient producer of milk in the EU. Our beef farmers rank in the top five.

"Unlike other countries, we're not clearing forests to have cattle ranches and grow crops. But you don't see those facts in headlines."

Mr Ross, who was capped 61 times by Ireland and won two Six Nations titles, said he was concerned that people seemed to be drawing a link between Ireland's national herd size and a reduction in carbon emissions.

"You have to wonder whether Irish agriculture is a convenient scapegoat in some of these discussions," he said.

"I looked at the recent beef dispute and one of the headlines stuck with me: it said that a bullock was with a farmer for three years, with the processor for three weeks and with the retailer for three days.

"But the margins don't seem to favour the farmer."

Mr Ross, who starred with Munster, Harlequins and Leinster, winning two Heineken Cups, said that while a continuing supply of high-quality, affordable food is essential for Ireland and the EU going forward, it was important that people appreciate the quality of the produce they enjoy - and were willing to pay a fair price for it.

"Being as self-sufficient as possible in terms of food supply is hugely important. If you're getting the bulk of your food from another country, they'll hold the balance of power when it comes to trade negotiations," he said.

"Eating locally grown food is good for the environment too, as you avoid the carbon emission that shipping tons of imports will bring."

He added that farmers also seem to get little credit for the care they take of their animals and Ireland's exceptionally high welfare standards.

"If you go to family farms, many farmers will most likely be able to tell you the name of the animal, and their lineage," he said.

"This is particularly the case in dairy herds. On our farm, we can trace our cattle back generations.

"We take enormous pride in the welfare of our animals, the quality of the milk they produce and how we have been able to carefully breed such a great herd."

Caretakers

Mr Ross said people need to understand that environmental matters can only be tackled with the co-operation and goodwill of farmers who consider themselves caretakers of their holdings for the next generation.

"We're not immune to change. We went down a similar road before with the nitrate directives so farmers are flexible, but it has to make sense," he said.

"I've heard some people say that it's time for the small farmer to get out and leave the big operations take over. I say be careful what you wish for.

"It is a very different story for the large-scale factory farms you see in some countries. I've been to California where I've seen 3,000 cows in one shed.

"They never leave the shed except to be milked, and are entirely fed on silage and concentrates.

"They get treated with hormones to keep them milking and are routinely fed antibiotics to prevent disease due to the close quarters they live in.

"The entire operation is not very environmentally or animal friendly. as well as two Heineken Cups with Leinster That is the future in Ireland if we go down the 'get big or go home' route."

Indo Farming