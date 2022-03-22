‘I hope there can be a fast delivery of money into farmers’ pockets’ – new ACA President Noel Feeney on CAP and other challenges

Reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy generate plenty of debate and controversy among lobbyists, politicians and policymakers. But when the talking stops, it’s those on the ground that must find ways to make the reforms work at farm level.

No one knows this more than the new President of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), Noel Feeney, who has been working as a farm advisor based out of Croghan in Co Roscommon for almost 30 years.

“This will be my fifth CAP reform and each one brings their own challenges and opportunities,” he said.

Noel’s greatest fear heading into the latest reform is ‘chaos’ in rolling out the new schemes.

“Next year will be the launch pad of the new schemes. We are hoping that Ireland’s CAP plan will be approved by the EU as soon as possible and that chaos will be avoided. A schedule of work needs to be laid out for farmers and advisors. What we don’t want is all the schemes opening on the one day because that would be to no one’s benefit.”

He anticipates huge interest in schemes under the next CAP and worries some farmers may miss out if there is not enough funding, highlighting the most recent agri-environment scheme was massively oversubscribed.

He says the demand is a result of generational change on farm, with younger farmers more likely to get involved in new schemes. He says farmers are also more conscious of maximising the income benefits from CAP.

“As an older gentleman told me years ago, ‘every little bit counts’. Money is money. If your farm is suitable, if you’re willing to do the work, it’s important that you would avail of whatever is going.

“My fear is that schemes in the next CAP will be oversubscribed, and there may be disappointed farmers.

“It’s a conversation we hope we don’t have to have, we hope there is common sense. But I believe the whole problem is that enough money has not been made available from day one,” he said.

Farmers need to be informed of the significant changes coming down the tracks, Noel says, adding that many advisors are already talking with clients about how best to prepare.

“Advisors will have to sit down with all our clients and explain the new schemes to them, present their options, and decide the best options that will suit them.”

Fact of life

Of the recent criticism of the amount of CAP funding going to consultants rather than farmers, Noel says “its a fact of life”.

“There are fees for whatever we do in life, whether you’re a farmer or not a farmer.

“Obviously, it’s EU taxpayer money and Irish taxpayer money. So there has to be terms and conditions. There always has been red tape and there will be red tape.

“However, I do hope for all of our sakes that the new schemes will be straightforward and that there can be a fast delivery of money into farmers’ pockets.”

Noel is conscious that he is taking over the reins at the ACA at a critical moment. Not only are major changes to farmers’ schemes and payments imminent, but the organisation is also seeking greater recognition from the State for the work it does on behalf of its 55,000 farmer clients.

There have been steps in the right direction in recent years, Noel says, pointing to improved collaboration with Teagasc and the department recently awarding the ACA a tender to conduct a pilot Farm Environmental Study.

However, an ongoing bugbear for the association has been accessing State-funded research and training.

“Our aim is to improve our quality of advice.

“Research should be made available to us, it’s being carried out through taxpayers’ funds. We are dealing with over 55,000 farmers. Why should farmers that are not members of Teagasc not get that advice?

“As a private advisory service, we are funding ourselves through our own members, and we’ve endeavoured to train ourselves. And a lot of times in the past, we’ve had to pay for training.”

Noel says the ACA has taken huge strides in recent years, highlighting the appointment of its General Secretary Breian Carroll and its active campaign to get more support from Government for more back-office support.

Training scheme

“For the first time with this CAP reform, we’ve been very involved in submitting our own ideas to the department.

“One of the ideas we submitted was a training scheme for farmers to brief them and advise them on what changes are coming. We are delighted the department took that on board and we hope it will take place next year.”

The ACA currently has 165 members with in excess of 300 advisory staff and back-office support. Noel firmly believes its future is bright.

“Obviously, the farm schemes are our bread and butter, but there’s so much more work out there that our advisory services do in the private sector.

“From expert witnesses in court cases, to taxation and accounts, to helping farmers deal with CPOs and alternative energy projects, our advisory expertise has broadened immensely over the last five years.”

As to how ACA can compete with a state-funded advisory body, Noel says all private advisors want is a ‘level playing field’.

“Some 55,000 farmers plus have voted with their feet. That tells me that our members provide a very efficient service to those farmers,” he said.

Working in a meat factory was a ‘great grounding’ in the industry

From farming, to food processing, to farm representation and advisory, Noel has seen all sides of the agriculture sector.

Having graduated from UCD in 1990, Noel’s first job was in the Irish Country Meats factory in Roosky, Co Roscommon, which he says gave him a great grounding in the industry.

“When I started my ag degree back in 1986, farming was at a crisis because we had large unemployment, there were hugely-high interest rates and it was s time of a lot of immigration to America, England, and so on. I was very lucky to get employment at home in Roosky.

“It was a great grounding for me, I was given the responsibility of being in charge of canning lines, and procurement. So it was a great experience of managing people,” he said.

He then spent time working as a regional development officer for the IFA in Donegal, and in 1994 working in Carrick on Shannon with agricultural consultant Philip Farrelly.

“It coincided with the start of the now famous REPS scheme. Soon after I went into partnership with Philip, and towards the end of the 1990s, I branched out on my own.”

While the REPS scheme went on to become one of the most popular farm schemes ever, Noel says it was a different story in those early days.

“We had to sell the REPS scheme. It’s like anything new. There was a certain reluctance. What would be the cost of the schemes, what would inspections be like, the various amounts of work that had to be done? There was a huge apprehension out there.”

However, Noel says it was through this period that private advisors built a strong relationship with their clients.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve been dealing with the same farmers, and we’ve been dealing with their sons and daughters.”

Noel says this trust will be vital to help farmers navigate the new CAP, particularly its enhanced focus on the environment, which he says is warranted.

“Anyone that doesn’t think there is climate change is fooling themselves. We see the vast amount of rain that’s falling now in one hour. We have to address that.

“Maybe we are a small country or a small island, but we have to be part of this whole process and as being a member of the EU, we have to fall in line with European Union and the European communities’ expectations and goals.”

‘Looking after your stock, in the fresh air, I find it great therapy’

“Practising what you preach is important,” Noel says about his farm outside Elphin in Roscommon. He took over the farm after the sudden death of his uncle, John James Kennedy, who was also an agriculture graduate and lectured in RTC College in Sligo.

“I used to spend all my time in Elphin working on the farm with him. I always remember the great ideas he had,” Noel says, highlighting that interest in agriculture runs in the family, with his son Marcus set to graduate from UCD with an ag degree next year.

For Noel, though, his beef and sheep farm is a form of therapy. “It’s great to turn off the phone in the evening time or at the weekend and look after your stock. You’re out in the fresh air. I find it great therapy, although it can be expensive therapy at times.”

Noel says recent commentary over the merits of part-time farming has been unfortunate. “I think it’s a pity that farming has been broken down into part-time farming or full-time farming. Yeah, we may have off-farm income, but we’re still really full-time farmers behind it all. It’s on our minds and our thoughts 24/7.”