‘I hope there can be a fast delivery of money into farmers’ pockets’ – new ACA President Noel Feeney on CAP and other challenges

Noel Feeney on his farm outside Elphin in Roscommon. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy generate plenty of debate and controversy among lobbyists, politicians and policymakers. But when the talking stops, it’s those on the ground that must find ways to make the reforms work at farm level.

No one knows this more than the new President of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), Noel Feeney, who has been working as a farm advisor based out of Croghan in Co Roscommon for almost 30 years.

