'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner Hogan tells farmers

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told farmers in Newbridge last night that he “fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments” under the CAP budget proposals and that this is reflected in the less than 4pc cut.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told farmers in Newbridge last night that he “fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments” under the CAP budget proposals and that this is reflected in the less than 4pc cut.

The Commissioner was addressing farmers at a Bank of Ireland event which outlined the strategies in place to help farmers during the current drought.

He pointed out that the less than 4pc cut shows his commitment to protecting the Direct Payments.

“I fought tooth and nail to ensure that Direct Payments remained the top priority in the MFF discussions. Direct payments to farmers are cut by less than 4% in our proposal," he said.

Under the Pillar II Rural Development the Commissioner highlighted how the Commission proposes to give Member States the option to transfer up to 15pc between direct payments and rural development.

“There will also be additional flexibilities under Rural Development for environment and climate-related measures, or for supporting young farmers. For transfers to EAFRD, there will be 100% co-financing from the EU budget,” he said.

“Ireland's successful approach to implementation of the current RD programme makes me confident that the country will successfully and smoothly implement the new delivery model for CAP.”