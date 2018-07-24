Farm Ireland
'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner Hogan tells farmers

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan
Claire Fox

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told farmers in Newbridge last night that he “fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments” under the CAP budget proposals and that this is reflected in the less than 4pc cut.

The Commissioner was addressing farmers at a Bank of Ireland event which outlined the strategies in place to help farmers during the current drought.

He pointed out that the less than 4pc cut shows his commitment to protecting the Direct Payments.

“I fought tooth and nail to ensure that Direct Payments remained the top priority in the MFF discussions. Direct payments to farmers are cut by less than 4% in our proposal," he said.

 

Under the Pillar II Rural Development the Commissioner highlighted how the Commission proposes to give Member States the option to transfer up to 15pc between direct payments and rural development.

“There will also be additional flexibilities under Rural Development for environment and climate-related measures, or for supporting young farmers. For transfers to EAFRD, there will be 100% co-financing from the EU budget,” he said.

“Ireland's successful approach to implementation of the current RD programme makes me confident that the country will successfully and smoothly implement the new delivery model for CAP.”

He also reminded farmers that the Commission plans to discontinue the existing greening architecture and replace it with measures grouped into three main layers

He concluded by urging farmers and stakeholders to get involved in CAP discussions.

The CAP proposals are now subject to scrutiny by the European Parliament and the Council as co-legislators. From a Commission perspective we would appreciate as much progress as possible before the EP elections in 2019. This also has to be seen in the context of the MFF negotiations,” he explained

“We need the voice of stakeholders like yourselves to encourage national governments to progress on both the MFF and the CAP with a view to ensure certainty and stability for our farmers.”

Online Editors

