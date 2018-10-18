Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hundreds face job losses at Bord na Móna

Heritage: Traditional peat cutting and gathering for energy, as was done for generations in places like Connemara, could soon become a thing of the past. Picture: Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images
Heritage: Traditional peat cutting and gathering for energy, as was done for generations in places like Connemara, could soon become a thing of the past. Picture: Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne-Marie Walsh

Midlands communities face a major blow as Bord na Móna is set to announce hundreds of job losses later this month.

Sources said the commercial semi-state company will make a "significant" announcement of up to 500 redundancies shortly.

The job losses are the result of a dramatic shift from peat production to more environmentally friendly forms of energy.

Recently appointed chief executive Tom Donnellan will put his stamp on the company's future when he outlines a plan to decarbonise the business and streamline operations.

A senior union official said he expected at least 200 jobs to go after managers recently told the group of unions of plans to close 17 of the 62 bogs where peat is harvested.

Secretary of the group Willie Noone said job losses were also expected at head office in Newbridge and a plant in Kilberry in Co Kildare which supplies peat to garden centres.

A meeting of the board is due to take place next Thursday and the potential redundancies are expected to be high on the agenda as part of a wider cost-cutting plan.

However, the redundancies are unlikely to be compulsory. It is understood the average age profile at Bord na Móna is in the late 50s and the company is likely to table a voluntary severance deal.

Also Read

The announcement will mark a major turning point in the history of one of Ireland's best-known industries.

Its sole focus was harvesting peat to generate electricity for Irish towns and villages when it was set up 80 years ago.

Turf-cutting and turf fires were synonymous with the country's rural life, but peat has fallen out of favour in recent years as it is detrimental to the environment.

Yet the Government's decarbonisation policy is at odds with the fact that electricity customers still pay a subsidy that supports peat production.

And its efforts to reverse climate change will also cause conflict for politicians whose constituents face redundancy as all bets are on the possibility of an election next year.

But despite the devastation it may visit on some communities, the jobs announcement will not be a complete shock. Bord na Móna has flagged its "decarbonisation" policy well over the last decade. And 10 years ago, it pledged to stop opening new bogs.

In 2015, it revealed it would exit the peat-for-energy business by 2030.

It also heralded the largest change in land use in modern Irish history for 125,000 acres of bogland, to be used for renewal energy, eco-tourism and "community amenities".

But former CEO Mike Quinn promised the business would remain rooted in the bogs.

The company is also offering domestic fuel and horticultural products, and has increased the co-firing of peat and biomass at Edenderry Power Station.

A Bord na Móna spokesperson said an "ongoing process of engagement with employees and the group of unions" was under way.

He said they were discussing the strategy to decarbonise "which means we will be harvesting less peat over the coming decade as we exit peat for energy purposes.

"This engagement process has not reached any conclusions regarding the final shape of the peat business, either in terms of employee numbers or operations. As this process is ongoing, the company will not be making any further comment at this time."

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

File photo

Beef prices stay stalled in factories gridlock
The IFA is seeking an annualised fresh milk price of 40c/l for the 2018-2019 production year

IFA lobbies for 10c/l increase on winter milk price
Strategic thinking: ‘We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer,’ says Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. Photo: Chris Bellew / Fennells

UK difficulty is Irish farmers' opportunity - Bord Bia
Troubling times: Bord Bia boss Tara McCarthy says a no deal Brexit will be ‘a disaster for the country and a huge problem for the food industry in Ireland’. Photo: Iain White Photography

Bord Bia to make plans for the future as Brexit unknowns loom
Garda Paul Walsh at Tralee court in Tralee with the Crow Banger. Photo By Domnick Walsh

Crow banger brought into witness stand as evidence in Kerry murder trial...
Tanaiste Simon Coveney addressing the IFA National Council in Dublin on the latest developments on Brexit. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Backstop is a huge protection for Irish farmers - Coveney
Derek Deane

Top suckler farmer calls for targeted cull of dairy bull calves