‘Huge demand could see farmers miss out on new CAP schemes’

Anticipated huge demand for key schemes under the next CAP could see some farmers miss out on schemes due to lack of funding, Agricultural Consultants Association president Noel Feeney has warned.

In an interview with the Farming Independent, Mr Feeney said he expects demand for schemes under the next CAP to be the highest to date and fears there may not be enough places for everyone who applies for some schemes, particularly the flagship agri-environmental scheme.

“It’s a conversation we hope we don’t have to have with clients — we hope there is common sense,” he said. “The problem is that not enough money has been made available from day one.

“That has to be looked at, we need to make more money available from whatever source to get as many people into an environmental scheme as possible. It’s a win-win for climate change, and biodiversity and water quality. My fear is that it’s going to be oversubscribed, and there may be disappointed farmers.”

Mr Feeney also raised concerns over significant changes facing farmers under the next CAP reform and urged the Department of Agriculture to do all in its power to “avoid chaos” when new schemes are opened next year.

“We are hoping that Ireland’s CAP plan will be approved by the EU as soon as possible and that chaos will be avoided. A schedule of work needs to be laid out for farmers and advisors.

“What we don’t want is all the schemes opening on the one day because that would be to no one’s benefit.”

It comes as the IFA raised further concerns that some farmers who exit the GLAS scheme in 2022 may not be paid under its successor AECM scheme in 2023.

The new AECM proposes to have up to 50,000 farmers participating and it’s planned to open the scheme over at least two tranches. Tranche 1 is scheduled to open in quarter 4 of this year, with scheme participation starting in January 2023. Tranche 2 is to open for applications in Quarter 4 of 2023, with scheme participation beginning in January 2024.

Read More

IFA rural development chairman Michael Biggins said there is a real income concern if there is a lag between GLAS and ACEM, which will be caused by the tranche approach.

“Not accepting all participants into the scheme in 2023 is simply unacceptable. GLAS/AECM payments are a critically important part of farmers’ incomes,” he said.

“It is essential that all applicants under all tranches receive a payment in 2023 and the scheme cannot be limited to 50,000 participants.

“I am calling on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to commit to every farmer getting an environment scheme payment for 2023.

“This can be done by either paying an upfront payment in 2023 for Tranche 2 participants, similar to the way REPS payments were in the past. If that is not feasible, the 12,000 GLAS 3 participants must be rolled over for 2023.”

The AECM scheme proposes that up to 20,000 farmers, in eight areas identified on maps released by the Department, would receive a payment of up to €10,500, with an average of €7,400 and would participate through co-operative project teams.

The remaining farmers would participate in the general option and will receive a maximum payment of approximately €7,300, with an average payment of €5,000.

Read More



