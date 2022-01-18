How you can make money from YouTube like this Cavan farmer

Cavan dairy farmer Adrian Morris set up his own YouTube channel (‘I Farm We Farm’) just over two years ago and has already captured a global audience, with 54,000 subscribers.

Around one billion hours of YouTube videos are watched every day across the world; the platform provides the equivalent of 1,600 full-time jobs in Ireland.

YouTube strategic partnership manager Maryam Mossavar, tells us what it takes to create a successful channel and even earn a living from it.

Start with a place of authenticity and passion

“It’s all about having that passion, that thing that you want to build a community around and share with others.

“The beauty of YouTube is that it’s an open platform. Regardless of who you are or where you are, as long as you have a microphone and a camera, you can start creating content and sharing it with the world.”

Post regularly

“Audiences like regularity and knowing what to expect. There’s no set of rules for posting, such as weekly, fortnightly or monthly, but people like frequent posts. Consistency is key.”

Play with your titles

“YouTube videos are just like movies — if the title isn’t appealing, nobody wants to watch.

“Simple things like playing with your video titles and thumbnails will be key in your success.”

Address burning questions

“Every industry has its own burning questions that always come up in conversation. Shaping content around your answer to these kind of questions draws viewers.

“It could be something as simple as “What we feed our cattle”, but people love to learn. A new report has found that 91pc of users access YouTube to gather information and knowledge.”

Focus on ‘evergreen content’

“Evergreen content is non-time-sensitive content that will always be of interest and isn’t just for the here and now.

“This type of content can be promoted seasonally or randomly throughout the year, and it always tends to do well.

Be mindful of your audience

“95pc of the time watched on Irish content comes from an international audience.

“We tend to think that our content is just being viewed by a local audience, whereas in fact, it’s being watched by a global audience.

“It’s not just people around you, or even those in the same continent as you who might be interested in what you’re creating — YouTube provides a world-wide platform.”

Test, test, test

“You can learn a lot from making content and from the feedback you get from your audience.

“YouTube also provides tonnes of data to help creators best utilise the platform. We use a tool called YouTube Analytics, which allows creators to see where their audience comes from and who they are.

“It provides data on the age, location and gender of those watching your content, and this type of information can be incredibly helpful.”

Build your community by engaging with your audience

“Interacting with your audience is key for building your community and creators should always be mindful of making people want to engage with what they’re posting.

“YouTube is different to other platforms because it provides a number of ways in which you can interact with your audience.

Comment section

“Commenting back to those who have commented on your content is really important. Engaging with people who have started to watch your videos builds a personal connection, which is always good.”

Community tab

“You’ll have lots of different tabs on your YouTube channel and one of them is the ‘Community’ tab.

“This allows you to engage with your audience in a way that doesn’t necessarily have to be a video.

“It allows you to post pictures, ask questions to your community and engage with them.”

Asking your audience what they want to see more of

“This is a great way to produce good, desirable content.

“When you know what your audience wants, you can tailor your content to suit that. It’s a great way to engage with those who are tuning in to watch your videos.”

Adrian Morris with his dog

Adrian Morris with his dog

Generating an income from YouTube

According to Maryam Mossavar, the main way to generate revenue from a YouTube channel is through advertising.

“We have a very strong business model that’s built on advertising so creators can monetise their content, and this is what will enable them to turn a hobby into a career,” she says..

To monetise content, you must first become part of the YouTube Partnership Programme.

“To be able to do this, you need to meet all of YouTube’s policies and guidelines and certain minimum thresholds,” says Maryam.

“First you must have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and secondly, you must have more than 4,000 watch hours in the previous 12 months.

“Once you have met these criteria, you can apply for the partnership programme and once accepted, ads will be added to your content. It’s a transparent system and a great way to generate an income from YouTube.”

There are a few other ways that creators can make money from YouTube.

“Selling merchandise is facilitated through YouTube and can be another good way of generating some income,” says Maryam.

“Membership is also effective. This is where people pay to watch certain content on your channel.

“It could come in the form of a monthly fee for exclusive content or different types of content.

“The majority of revenue continues to come from advertising, though.”

Cavan dairy farmer Adrian Morris has garnered a global audience through YouTube

Adrian Morris always enjoyed documenting life on the farm through video, so setting up his own YouTube channel was not a huge step, but he didn’t expect it to take off quite so spectacularly.

“I had been making videos on the farm for a few years, just for our own enjoyment as a family,” says Adrian, who has 54,000 subscribers.

“We were about to start building a new shed and my wife Sinead suggested that I document it through YouTube as she thought there might be an audience for that kind of everyday content.

Adrian Morris with the tractor he bought to restore with his father

Adrian Morris with the tractor he bought to restore with his father

“I documented the build at every stage and before we knew it, we had over 1,000 subscribers.

“When I realised that there was indeed an audience for agri-related content, I continued to video myself doing different jobs around the farm and began posting regularly. It has just grown and grown since.”

Adrian started his channel using only a mobile phone and a Go-Pro camera. He has covered a variety of topics and tackled a number of farm jobs in front of the camera.

He says unplanned content often does the best.

“The interesting things always happen when you least expect it, so now I always carry a camera with me when I’m out on the farm.”

Last year, Adrian had a rare red Friesian calf born on his farm, and it received a fantastic reaction.

“People were so interested in this new calf so I’ve featured him since the day he was born. We called him Bó and he has garnered a huge following,” he says.

Adrian says he has found that honesty has been key in his channel’s success.

“People want to see real life,” he says. “There’s no point in showing only the highs. We’re lucky in that we’ve had a few good years here on the farm but I always like to show the reality of what we do too.

“It’s difficult to be 100pc yourself when you’ve got a camera pointing into your face, but the more you do it and get used to it, the more natural it becomes to you.

“When I started doing YouTube, I never showed my face in the videos.

“People were curious, and would often ask me to share a video where they could actually see the face behind the camera.

“Once I started doing this, my community built up quite quickly — people like to feel like they know you, and now my audience almost feels like a type of family,” he says.

Adrian’s next project is the restoration of a Ferguson 20 tractor.

“The first tractor my father PJ ever used was a Ferguson 20 and he loved it. I’m after buying one exactly like it for us to restore together,” he says.

Adrian says one of his favourite things about being a YouTube creator is getting to engage with so many people.

“50pc of my audience is Irish while the other 50pc is international, so my content is reaching a global audience, which is crazy to think,” he says.

“I’ve started selling my own merchandise after getting a lot of requests from viewers. YouTube allows me to sell this through the platform.

“I’ve also been sponsored by big things such as tyres for the slurry spreader and smaller things too.

“I’m always so grateful for what this channel has given me and I take joy out of making real content that’s enjoyable for all ages.”

