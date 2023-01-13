Farming

How willow could become a home-grown substitute for peat compost

Trials from a Westmeath company suggest willow compost could help fill the void when peat reserves run out – and provide an income for willow farmers left high and dry when the biofuel market collapsed. But it is not a silver bullet, the horticulture sector has been warned

Solution: Kevin Mahon of Westmeath-based Klasmann-Deilmann with willow following the harvesting process. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
Kevin among one of the crops of willow Expand
Loading willow into a hopper to start the mixing process and produce compost. Expand
Bags of compressed compost ready for transportation Expand
Kevin at the Westmeath plant with bays of woodchip

Solution: Kevin Mahon of Westmeath-based Klasmann-Deilmann with willow following the harvesting process. Photos: Brian Farrell

Kevin among one of the crops of willow

Loading willow into a hopper to start the mixing process and produce compost.

Bags of compressed compost ready for transportation

Kevin at the Westmeath plant with bays of woodchip

Andrew Hamilton

A Westmeath company may be on the verge of simultaneously solving two of the biggest riddles facing Irish farming: what is the horticultural sector going to do when the reserves of peat run out, and can the farmers who decided to grow willow get a sustainable return on their product?

Rathowen company Klasmann-Deilmann are composting their first trial batch of willow canes, in the hope that they may provide a home-grown substitute for peat.

