Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How we opened up our farm and home to paying visitors

The Byrnes can host 30 guests in the B&B and self-catering lodges on their beautiful Wicklow holding, where they also offer cookery and baking classes and farm walks. The agri-tourism has been so successful, they sold their cattle and sheep

Scenic: Joseph and Niamh Byrne with their eggs at Abhainn Rí Farmhouse B&amp;B overlooking the Wicklow mountains and Blessington Lakes. Photos: Dave Barrett Expand
Bánóg the goat and her two-month-old kids Expand
Niamh and Joseph outside their B&amp;B Expand
Niamh with the morning baking Expand
Pogue and Paisty the donkeys wait for morning snacks Expand
Horses on the farm Expand
Vintage: The farm Massey Ferguson 35 Expand

Close

Scenic: Joseph and Niamh Byrne with their eggs at Abhainn Rí Farmhouse B&amp;B overlooking the Wicklow mountains and Blessington Lakes. Photos: Dave Barrett

Scenic: Joseph and Niamh Byrne with their eggs at Abhainn Rí Farmhouse B&B overlooking the Wicklow mountains and Blessington Lakes. Photos: Dave Barrett

Bánóg the goat and her two-month-old kids

Bánóg the goat and her two-month-old kids

Niamh and Joseph outside their B&amp;B

Niamh and Joseph outside their B&B

Niamh with the morning baking

Niamh with the morning baking

Pogue and Paisty the donkeys wait for morning snacks

Pogue and Paisty the donkeys wait for morning snacks

Horses on the farm

Horses on the farm

Vintage: The farm Massey Ferguson 35

Vintage: The farm Massey Ferguson 35

/

Scenic: Joseph and Niamh Byrne with their eggs at Abhainn Rí Farmhouse B&B overlooking the Wicklow mountains and Blessington Lakes. Photos: Dave Barrett

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Niamh and Joseph Byrne first branched into the agri-tourism sector 20 years ago when they built four self-catering lodges on their farm in Ballintober, Hollywood, Co Wicklow.

Since then, they’ve opened up their farmhouse as a B&B and diversified further, adding a purpose-built kitchen where they hold cookery classes, and creating a looped trail through their farm.

Most Watched

Privacy