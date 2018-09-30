How to get to grips with your finances before winter kicks in

Budgeting is not an exact science, but a 'best estimate' is better than no estimate.

A simple method is to divide a page in two. List all income due to be received down the left-hand side to the end of the year.

On the right-hand side list all expenses due before the end of the year.

Total up both sides and subtract expenses from income. This will give you a surplus or deficit figure. Take this figure and adjust your bank balance by this amount.

This final figure is your estimated cash flow on December 31.

Priorities

The main priority is to minimise all non-essential spending until cash income improves. Here are some pointers:

Prioritise essential living expenses.

Eliminate all non-essential expenditure, both farm and personal spending.

Review financial repayments; perhaps a payment could be skipped and added to the end of a loan - this needs agreement from the lender.

Review monthly pension, savings and life assurance payments.

Talk to your accountant now regarding tax due in October.

Involve all family members in analysis and finding solutions where possible.

Reducing deficits

Let's also look at the other side: can extra cash be added into the budget to reduce the deficit? Here are some suggestions:

Sale of trading stock or surplus breeding stock.

Sale of non-essential machinery.

Cash in policies or savings - take advice from your broker and accountant on this.

Is it possible to get some or additional paid employment?

Examine sale of assets in extreme circumstances.

Look into availing of Social Protection payments: Farm Assist, Family Income Supplement, pension entitlement.

Using credit

While there are many forms of credit available (bank overdraft/ Co-op/ local supplier etc) some are more costly than others. Be careful where you get your credit as some forms don't just have a financial cost.

If you leave a key supplier waiting, (eg, vet or contractor) they may leave you waiting at a key time. It is important to consult with all suppliers as to how they will be paid.

In general the banks are the cheapest source of credit, as it is their business to lend money.

As part of the lending criteria, they will assess the risk of lending to you. This risk assessment should work in your favour, as you need to back up your lending application.

Recommendations

Act early; even the best plans and schedules need adjustment. Delays could cause the situation to deteriorate and cause stress.

Be realistic and up front when developing your cash flow plan.

Consult and draw up a plan with your Teagasc advisor, agricultural consultant or accountant - they have the expertise and experience to help you develop a cash flow plan for your business.

Decide on a course of action - use your cash flow plan to form the basis of negotiations with suppliers and banks.

Creditors respond best to realistic budgets and up-to-date cash flow projections supported by your own records and accounts.

Teagasc will be hosting a Fodder and Finance Budgeting Week, starting on October 8. See Teagasc.ie and Farming Independent for more details on seminars and clinics.

James McDonnell is a Teagasc farm management specialist; email: James.McDonnell@teagasc.ie

Indo Farming