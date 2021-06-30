Farming

How to conquer the globe: Kerry Group targets ingredients for success

Kerry Group boss Edmond Scanlon Expand

Dan White Email

In one bound, our hero was free. Well, two bounds actually. Kerry Group’s sale of most of its consumer foods division, allied with its purchase of food preservation company Niacet, largely completes the group’s transformation from Irish dairy processor to global taste and nutrition leader.

Twenty-five years ago next October, Kerry Group became the first Irish dairy processor to float on the stock exchange. As the group grew into one of the world’s largest producers of taste and nutrition processes for the food, beverage and pharma industries, it also built a consumer foods arm, mainly focused on Irish and UK markets.

Investors have long objected to this two-headed structure, pointing out it made little sense to tie a high-growth, high-margin taste and nutrition business to a low-growth, low-margin consumer foods operation.

