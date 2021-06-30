How to conquer the globe: Kerry Group targets ingredients for success

In one bound, our hero was free. Well, two bounds actually. Kerry Group’s sale of most of its consumer foods division, allied with its purchase of food preservation company Niacet, largely completes the group’s transformation from Irish dairy processor to global taste and nutrition leader.

Twenty-five years ago next October, Kerry Group became the first Irish dairy processor to float on the stock exchange. As the group grew into one of the world’s largest producers of taste and nutrition processes for the food, beverage and pharma industries, it also built a consumer foods arm, mainly focused on Irish and UK markets.

Investors have long objected to this two-headed structure, pointing out it made little sense to tie a high-growth, high-margin taste and nutrition business to a low-growth, low-margin consumer foods operation.

In 2020 Kerry’s taste and nutrition division had trading profits of €814m on sales of €5.75bn, a margin of 14.2pc. By comparison, the consumer foods division had sales of €1.28bn and trading profits €99m, a margin of just 7.8pc.

Not alone are taste and nutrition margins almost twice those of consumer foods, the taste and nutrition division has also been growing rapidly – while consumer foods had been shrinking.

Since 2016 taste & nutrition sales have increased by 21pc with trading profits up 23pc. Consumer foods sales have shrunk by 13pc with profits down 21pc in the same period.

This widening gap between the two divisions increased investor pressure on Kerry management to concentrate its resources on taste and nutrition. Over two hectic working days either side of last weekend, Kerry announced two transformational deals, turning the group into an almost pure taste and nutrition play.

On Friday, June 18, Kerry said it had agreed to sell its consumer foods meats and meals business to the ompany Pilgrim’s Pride Corp for €819m. Last Monday it followed this up with a deal to buy Niacet for €853m – Kerry’s biggest ever acquisition.

Two deals, two consecutive business days, a combined value of almost €1.7bn – a weekend to remember at Kerry Group. Clearly, once Kerry boss Edmond Scanlon made the decision to go ahead, he wasn’t hanging about.

The businesses being sold, which include such Irish grocery staples as Dennys and Galtee, had 2020 sales of €828m, about 65pc of total consumer foods’ revenues. The Kerry announcement said these businesses had EBITDA of €86m and €63m pre-tax profits.

Unfortunately, it didn’t give a precise figure for Kerry’s usual preferred yardstick – trading profits. Kerry watchers reckon that they were about €70m in 2020 or about 70pc of the total for the consumer foods division.

While the Pilgrim’s deal goes most of the way to shedding the consumer foods division, the dairy processing business remains. Kerry Group has its origins in Kerry Co-op, which still has a 12.3pc shareholding in Kerry Group.

Relations between the two organisations have deteriorated in recent years, with Kerry Co-op and its farmer-shareholders complaining about the price Kerry Group pays them for their milk. The Kerry Co-op has been attempting to emulate the example of Glanbia Co-op, which in 2017 purchased a 60pc shareholding in Glanbia Group’s Irish dairy processing arm.

Kerry Co-op would like to strike a similar deal with Kerry Group, perhaps with the option for the co-op to buy out Kerry Group’s minority 40pc shareholding after a few years.

Easier said than done, it would appear. Despite their shared history, negotiations between Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group have been tortuous. On April 15 Kerry Group announced that discussions had been suspended.

Kerry Group appeared to throw more cold water on the possibility of a sale of the dairy processing business when announcing the sale to Pilgrim’s, saying: “The strategic review of the dairy business has been completed and there will be no disposal of the dairy business at this time”.

On the face of this would seem to rule out any quick sale of the dairy business. Maybe, maybe not. On closer examination it is clear that Kerry Group has left itself more than enough wriggle room, speaking as it does of no sale “at this time”.

In fact the sale of the rest of the consumer foods division might actually speed up a sale to Kerry Co-op because, instead of having to find €1.2bn or more to buy the entire division, it would now be buying the rump dairy business which had 2020 sales of €450m and trading profits of €30m.

Based on what Pilgrim’s paid (about 12 times trading profits), that would mean a price tag of about €360m for the entire dairy business, or €216m for a 60pc stake. With Kerry Co-op’s shares in Kerry Group being worth about €2.4bn, such a sum would be well within its means.

By boxing Kerry Co-op into a corner, Scanlon has ensured any sale will be strictly on his terms. Anyone tempted to play poker with the Kerry boss would be well advised to proceed with caution – otherwise they could end up handing over their car keys!

The ink was barely dry on the sale agreement when Kerry agreed to pay €853m for food preservation company Niacet, which has operations in the US and the Netherlands, customers in 75 countries, and has developed proprietary drying and granulation processes in the bakery, meat and pharma sectors.

Both deals are scheduled to close later this year, the sale of the meats and meals business in the final quarter and the Niacet purchase by the end of the third quarter. This means that the full impact of both transactions won’t be felt until 2022.

Niacet fits snugly into Kerry’s existing taste and nutrition business.

“Niacet’s complementary product portfolio enhances our leadership position in the fast-growing food protection and preservation market, and significantly advances our sustainable nutrition ambition”, says Scanlon.

Now that most of the consumer foods division has been offloaded, there are likely to be further taste and nutrition acquisitions. Even after the Niacet deal, Kerry still has well over €2bn left to spend. That’s a heck of a lot of financial firepower. And Kerry is going to need every cent of it.

As investors impatiently waited for the group to resolve its strategic direction, the share price moved sideways for most of the past two years, under-performing the FTSE E300 index by almost 20pc. Kerry shares also trades at a significant discount to competitors, such as Swiss flavours and fragrances producer Givaudan, against whom it will be going toe-to-toe for major acquisitions.

At the current share price of €115 Kerry trades at the equivalent of just over forecast 2021 earnings. Givaudan shares are on a multiple of almost 39 times 2021 earnings.

If Kerry could boost its share price rating to that of Givaudan it would increase its market value from the current €20bn to more than €26bn. Not alone would this make Kerry shares more attractive as an acquisition currency it might also ease a sale of the dairy business as Kerry Co-op would have to sell fewer of its Kerry Group shares to fund the deal.

Scanlon is clear that we can expect more acquisitions soon.

“We continue to be quite busy in terms of evaluating various opportunities”, he says.

“I’d say the M&A pipeline continues to be quite strong. Towards the end of 2020 we did flag that, in times of crisis, big changes in our industry typically create an environment where more transactions come to market”.

If he’s as good as his word, we can expect many more hectic weekends at Kerry Group.