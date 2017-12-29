They say farmers are the best at solving problems other farmers encounter in their everyday work and that was certainly proven by some of the new innovations exhibited at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

How this young entrepreneur was a double winner for his ideas

A total of 69 Irish companies were picked from 150 entries to exhibit their brainwaves in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the three-day event under the watchful eyes of potential customers from all around the world.

Of these, eight were spinout research projects, 11 were established companies and 45 were new start-up entrepreneurial led exhibits. The total prize fund this year was in excess of €70,000 including a top prize worth over €15,000 for the most innovative start-up. Entries varied from a solar powered water pumping system to a water treatment machine that reduces the need for antibiotics in poultry flocks.

Some of them made the grade and won awards, while others that didn't, received the publicity they need to get on the road to success. The overall award went to Solar Pump Solutions founded by Bryan Davis who also picked up the young innovator award.