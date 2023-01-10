Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How this Roscommon farmer is turning one of Ireland’s worst weeds into a cash crop that can boost animal health

For 20 years PJ Larkin got paid to remove invasive Japanese knotweed… then he learned how to to extract its nutrients to make a health tonic for cattle

PJ Larkin is producing Moonshine from the root of Japanese knotweed, at his home in Athleague, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand
Japanese knotweed, a strongly branching perennial, can reach a height of up to 3m. Photo: Getty Expand
PJ says farmers will generally see a two-thirds reduction in their vet bills when they start using the infused vinegar Expand
The process of extracting nutrients from knotweed root is a slow and careful one Expand

Close

PJ Larkin is producing Moonshine from the root of Japanese knotweed, at his home in Athleague, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

PJ Larkin is producing Moonshine from the root of Japanese knotweed, at his home in Athleague, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Japanese knotweed, a strongly branching perennial, can reach a height of up to 3m. Photo: Getty

Japanese knotweed, a strongly branching perennial, can reach a height of up to 3m. Photo: Getty

PJ says farmers will generally see a two-thirds reduction in their vet bills when they start using the infused vinegar

PJ says farmers will generally see a two-thirds reduction in their vet bills when they start using the infused vinegar

The process of extracting nutrients from knotweed root is a slow and careful one

The process of extracting nutrients from knotweed root is a slow and careful one

/

PJ Larkin is producing Moonshine from the root of Japanese knotweed, at his home in Athleague, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Andrew Hamilton

A Roscommon farmer has discovered a way to transform one of Ireland’s most aggressive invasive species into a health tonic for cattle.

Through his company, Eco-Weed, PJ Larkin has been removing Japanese knotweed from properties around Ireland for more than 20 years.

Most Watched

Privacy