How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction

The lead and silver mine had been closed for over a century but Keith Geoghegan saw a way of adding value to his family’s beef and sheep farm, and spent seven years getting it ready for public tours – overcoming many hurdles along the way

Mine host: Keith Geoghegan at the public entrance to the mine on his farm at Glengowla, Oughterard, Co Galway. Photos: Ray Ryan Expand
Keith put in steps, platforms, handrails and lights to make it safe for visitors to go 40m down into the mine Expand
Keith digging turf on his land Expand
Keith keeps a flock of blackfaced mountain ewes and cross-bred lowland ewes Expand
&lsquo;The mines aren&rsquo;t claustrophobic — it&rsquo;s not like walking down through a long narrow corridor, they are six metres wide at some points&rsquo; Expand
Keith with his Jess Expand
Keith and his dog Jess provide sheep-herding demonstrations Expand
Keith's sheep Expand
Sheep on the farm Expand
The entrance to Keith's farm Expand
The view from below Expand
Keith on his land Expand

Close

Keith put in steps, platforms, handrails and lights to make it safe for visitors to go 40m down into the mine

‘The mines aren’t claustrophobic — it’s not like walking down through a long narrow corridor, they are six metres wide at some points’

Mine host: Keith Geoghegan at the public entrance to the mine on his farm at Glengowla, Oughterard, Co Galway. Photos: Ray Ryan

Tamara Fitzpatrick

If you had visited Keith Geoghegan’s Connemara farm in the 1800s, chances were you would have been handed a candle and sent 100m underground to mine for lead and silver.

Today, however, visitors to the farm get a guided tour of the mines and get to see what it was really like for the miners who worked there over 200 years ago.

