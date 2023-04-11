How this man opened up a 19th-century mine on his Connemara farm as a tourist attraction

If you had visited Keith Geoghegan’s Connemara farm in the 1800s, chances were you would have been handed a candle and sent 100m underground to mine for lead and silver.

Today, however, visitors to the farm get a guided tour of the mines and get to see what it was really like for the miners who worked there over 200 years ago.

“The mines are said to have been first discovered around 1850 by a local farmer who found silver and lead minerals while out digging the land to plant potatoes in the famine times,” says Keith.

“The farmer would have found heavy tumbler-like rocks on the farm that were full of lead.

“Back then if you found something like that, you were obliged to go straight to the landlord and tell them, otherwise you ran the risk of being evicted if it was found out that you knew there were minerals on your land.”

Keith put in steps, platforms, handrails and lights to make it safe for visitors to go 40m down into the mine

A mine engineer named Captain Paul was contacted and he sank the first shaft in Glengowla Mines.

Lead and silver were the main minerals extracted from the marble-walled mines as well as octahedral fluorite crystals, some of which are now displayed in the National History Museum in London.

“The mines were operating until 1865 when the demand for lead from the west of Ireland dropped due to difficulty in transporting it,” says Keith.

“Up until then, about 30 men worked underground and the same amount or more of women and children, worked over-ground.

“The men mined for the lead and silver and filled it into buckets which were attached to a rope and were hauled out of the mine by a horse over-ground.”

Workers spent 24 hours a day in the 1800s draining water out of the mines, which are below water level and naturally fill up.

'The mines aren't claustrophobic — it's not like walking down through a long narrow corridor, they are six metres wide at some points'

Workers descended the mine on a ladder, only guided by the light of a candle, according to Keith.

“It was dangerous work, and back then they didn’t keep a record of deaths or injuries,” he says.

Keith inherited the working farm with the mines in 1988 when he was just 17, from his bachelor grand-uncle.

He continued keeping cattle and sheep but after a decade of “just keeping it ticking over” he and his parents Paddy and Patricia looked into options to make it more viable.

“We visited mines in the UK that were open for tours and they seemed to be doing well,” he says.

The view from below

“At the time there were no mines in Ireland open for tours so we thought we had found a niche market in terms of making the farm more viable.”

The first port of call for the Geoghegans was contacting specialists in the UK to carry out a survey of the mines to assess if they would be safe to reopen if certain works were carried out.

After getting the green light and having planning permission granted to clear the entrances to the mines and carry out work inside, Keith — who owned a plant-hire business — started developing the site.

​“For the 100 years that the mines were closed, everything and anything was thrown down there and they had filled with mud and water,” he says.

“There are a few different entrances to the mines and they had completely closed over with bushes and trees. But they each had little stone walls built around them so we always knew where they were.

Keith with his Jess

“I worked on it in between jobs — when I’d finish a job with the plant hire business I’d come home for a few days to work on developing the mine and farm. It probably wouldn’t have been possible to do if I hadn’t had the excavators and equipment.”

Keith’s first job was to open the overgrown entrances and clear the mud and water which had built up in the mines.

When that was done, he installed an electric water pump 120ft below the ground to keep the mines from refilling with water.

He left one entrance to the mines for visitors and covered the others, putting ‘mine collars’ on them — these are like concrete slabs that can be opened by mine engineers.

Keith also put in steps, platforms, handrails and lights to make it safe for visitors to go 40m down into the mine.

Keith's sheep

In 1998, seven years after the work was started, Glengowla Mines were ready to open to the public. Word had spread around the community about what the Geoghegans were doing, and the first bookings were from locals.

A year after opening, Keith and his parents converted the stables which once housed the working mine horses, turning them into a small museum, which showcases all the tools and equipment found when clearing out the mines.

​Today Glengowla Mines is open five days a week from March through October and is operated by Keith and his wife Marett, along with their children Seán, Orlaigh and Darragh.

Visitors enter the mines through a cave-like entrance and descend via a staircase.

“The mines aren’t claustrophobic — it’s not like walking down through a long narrow corridor, they are six metres wide at some points,” Keith says.

“There are like rooms dug out where the miners would have mined.”

What is left of the silver, lead and crystals in the marble walls of the mines can be seen and felt by visitors, along with an original ladder and platform used by the miners in the 1800s.

Above ground, Keith has always kept a flock of blackfaced mountain ewes and cross-bred lowland ewes on the farm and uses his dog Jess to work them.

Keith keeps a flock of blackfaced mountain ewes and cross-bred lowland ewes

Over the years he found some visitors, particularly those from outside Ireland, were curious about how a dog could be used to round up sheep on the farm, and he started offering sheep-herding demonstrations.

Keith and his dog Jess provide sheep-herding demonstrations

“I tell the story of how invaluable a dog is on these hill settings when you’re farming and I show people what they can do and how the dog responds to different commands,” says Keith.

“For someone who doesn’t know anything about sheep or farming, it’s fascinating.”

Much of Keith’s land is peatland and he also offers turf-cutting demonstrations for tourists.

“I’d often tell the people on the tour about cutting the turf — people from other countries are amazed that we have this natural resource that we can dig the ground, dry it and burn it to heat our homes.”

Keith digging turf on his land

During a demonstration, Keith tells his visitors how the bogs on his land were formed, what their make-up is and what was there before the bog.

“We show people how turf was traditionally cut with a sleán and we show them the technique of stacking the turf and bringing it home, saving the turf.

“People can then hold the sleán and try cutting turf with it themselves. It’s very popular with our foreign visitors.”

Q&A: ‘You have to be very health and safety conscious when you’re bringing people 40m underground’

Was planning permission required?

Planning permission was a hurdle — the amount of environmental reports and paperwork involved was intense. We wondered if we would ever get to put a shovel in the ground.

​

The entrance to Keith's farm

Are you required to register with anyone?

We’re registered under the mines inspector so they can come any time to give you an inspection.

They are practical and smart, they know how a mine operates and a lot of them are mine engineers so if they look for something, you should have it.

Mine inspectors are a great resource to have and they’re always there to help if you have a question.

Sheep on the farm

​

Was insurance difficult to get?

Insurance is unpredictable — you never know when you’re waiting on the renewal quote to come in the door in June and whether you’ll be open in July — there’s always the possibility you won’t even get insurance.

It’s a huge cost and very few places do the insurance cover that we need. It’s a unique type of business when you’re bringing people 40m underground, because of the health and safety aspect.

It holds us back from being able to expand or do other things because the insurance is so expensive and it’s hard to know whether we’d even get it anyway.

That’s why I was always cautious about borrowing money for this — if insurance costs are too high and you can’t afford to pay back what you’ve borrowed, you risk losing everything.

​

What has been your biggest challenge?

Insurance. Also, it’s a small business so you have to do everything yourself — from payroll, health and safety paperwork, payroll, marketing, booking — it’s tough going sometimes.

It’s like farming in some ways — you have to keep on top of the paperwork and regulations to do it right.

Keith on his land

​

Was it difficult to get clearance from a health and safety point of view, to open to the public?

Once we had the mines surveyed properly and we did all of the work that was required, the mine inspectors were happy.

We’ve always been very health and safety conscious — you have to be when you’re bringing people 40m underground.